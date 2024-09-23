BarRaiser Launches Revolutionary Conversational AI: Aims to Redefine Interview Efficiency for Recruiters and Hiring Managers

Conversational AI for virtual interviews and beyond:

BarRaiser's AI for Interviews utilizes advanced Conversational AI, enabling more efficient and effective decision-making during hiring. Their AI interview copilot utilizes cutting-edge LLMs (Large Language Models) to generate relevant questions, provides real-time feedback, and produces detailed interview notes.

An industry first, BarRaiser is the only conversational AI engine supporting in-person interviews. Results: faster and evidence-based hiring decisions and reduces bias, ensuring the best talent is identified.

"Our AI-powered interview intelligence platform is the future of hiring," says Manav Jain, Co-founder of BarRaiser. "With a growing global presence, we're leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to eliminate inefficiencies in hiring, help companies make better decisions, and remove biases from the recruitment process. We are the first to launch an AI interview copilot for both virtual and in-person interviews. This is a significant leap forward for the industry and our clients."

Unmatched Features & Seamless Integrations

BarRaiser's interview intelligence platform supports all major ATS (Applicant Tracking System) integrations, providing real-time-insights and candidate evaluations across all segments of customers. The state-of-the-art interviewer coaching feature leverages various interview data and empowers hiring managers to sharpen their interview skills, while an AI-driven bias detection system also reduces unconscious bias throughout the hiring process.

"BarRaiser aligns with our core values of evidence-based and unbiased hiring practices. The platform's ease of use and actionable insights have been pivotal in enhancing our recruitment outcomes," says Natasha, Director of Global Talent Acquisition at a large enterprise and a satisfied customer.

Ethical Use of AI at the Core

"Responsible AI is not just a feature; it's our foundation," says Avinash Saxena, Co-founder & CEO. BarRaiser is committed to using AI ethically and responsibly. With the Development of the AI Inference Bias Detection System for performance evaluation at its core, the brand ensures that all its clients comply with the highest ethical standards. To maintain transparency, the brand also releases the company's Responsible AI Whitepaper, which outlines how the platform prioritizes fairness, transparency, and data security.

