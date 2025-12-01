BARRE3 EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT TO SOUTH AMERICA WITH FIRST CHILE FRANCHISE

The women-led fitness brand partners with entrepreneurs Claudia Dienemann and Romina Rodríguez to bring its mindful movement and community-centered approach to Chile, launching in Santiago in February 2026.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- barre3 , the global fitness and wellness company known for its mindfulness-driven workouts and community-focused mission, announced its expansion into South America with its first franchise agreement in Chile. This marks a significant global milestone, positioning barre3 to enter a dynamic South American fitness market. The brand, which boasts over 200 studios across the U.S., Canada, and the Philippines, has partnered with Claudia Dienemann and Romina Rodríguez, two Chilean entrepreneurs with extensive experience in leadership and movement, to establish its first location in Santiago, slated to open in February 2026.

barre3 Santiago

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2008 by Sadie and Chris Lincoln, barre3 has established itself as a leader in the boutique fitness space. The company's female-owned franchisee network is dedicated to proving that a mindful approach to fitness can lead to both physical well-being and entrepreneurial success. Barre3's science-backed classes seamlessly combine strength conditioning, low-impact cardio, and mindfulness for a truly effective, results-driven workout.

Claudia Dienemann, founder of a leading HR firm, brings 15+ years of executive and global talent experience with a deep commitment to women's leadership and empowerment.

Romina Rodríguez is a highly accomplished movement educator and theatre director from Chile specializing in somatic practices that emphasize the mind–body connection across Latin America and Europe. Her two decades of international experience align perfectly with the barre3 practice: reinforcing mindfulness through intentional movement, elevating strength and cardio with technical precision, and integrating her expertise to deliver an experience that's both effective and transformative.

"We are committed to aligning ourselves with the global barre3 community through intentional expansion and mindful movement," said Claudia Dienemann. "The barre3 approach transcends borders. What we're truly building is a vital space for belonging, empowerment, and transformation that speaks to the needs of people around the world —and we're thrilled to be the first to bring it to Chile."

The arrival of the first barre3 studio in Chile marks a crucial milestone in the brand's global expansion, introducing its signature methodology to South America. By empowering people to feel balanced in body and strong from within, barre3 is tapping into the growing worldwide demand for mindful, low-impact fitness. This strategic entry into a new market aims to set a new international benchmark for inclusive and innovative wellness.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for barre3," said Emerald Lopez, President of barre3. "We're not only expanding geographically — we're bringing our unique approach to mindful movement and body empowerment to a market that deeply values wellness and community. In Claudia and Romina, we've found visionary partners whose values are perfectly aligned with ours. Their expertise and passion will help us grow a meaningful and lasting barre3 presence in Chile."

As part of its strategic global growth, together with Ms. Dienemann and Ms. Rodríguez, barre3 is actively seeking visionary franchise partners and passionate instructors to spearhead further South American expansion. This purpose-driven opportunity is for local leaders ready to build a meaningful, successful business while transforming women's lives and inspiring community through the barre3 philosophy.

IMAGERY

Learn More

Inquiries regarding franchise opportunities or instructor positions in Chile should be directed to: https://barre3.com/franchise

Media Contact: Media Requests | [email protected]

About barre3

barre3 is a fitness and wellness company dedicated to redefining what success in women's fitness means. With over 200 studios throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Philippines, a digital subscription platform with thousands of on-demand workouts, and thoughtfully curated retail, barre3 shifts the emphasis from how exercise makes you look to how it makes you feel. By focusing on body wisdom, inclusivity, and each individual's inherent strength, barre3 has built a thriving and engaged community around the world.

SOURCE barre3