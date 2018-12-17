Barre3 is Redefining What Success in Fitness Means With Brand Relaunch and a Revolutionary Challenge

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Sadie Lincoln launched barre3 ten years ago, she introduced the world to a new concept: fitness that doesn't fail you. Today, as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, barre3 is once again revolutionizing the fitness industry with a bold vision and an all-new January challenge that proudly disrupts the way we approach fitness.

Barre3 has a vision to redefine what success in fitness means. Instead of exercising to radically change your body, the barre3 class and the all-new January Challenge are designed to help you radically love your body just as it is.

For decades, success in fitness has been about measuring up to unrealistic ideals of what society deems as attractive, beautiful, and worthy. The message is that we are not good enough as we are, and that we need fitness to be better. This approach rarely leads to meaningful changes—but it does lead to low self-esteem, injury, and a negative association with fitness. The problem isn't fitness. The problem is our relationship with fitness.

The barre3 class is designed to rethink exercise. Combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness, the class teaches people to be balanced in body and empowered from within. Barre3 is guided by this mission, and its Master Trainer team regularly works with top experts in exercise science, physical therapy, and mindfulness to evolve the workout. With new, science-backed breathwork and a game-changing prop, the latest evolutions in the barre3 class will help clients deepen their mind-body connection and learn to trust their intuition.

Just as barre3 is redefining what success in fitness means, the all-new barre3 Challenge will redefine the fitness challenge. This is not about changing your body; it's about changing your relationship with fitness. In partnership with Headspace, a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, The January Challenge will provide participants with the tools they need to have a transformational experience from the inside out. We all deserve to feel at home in our bodies, just as they are in this moment, and this month of daily guided movement and mindfulness will help us do that.

"So often we approach fitness as something we need to get through, attempting to distract the mind from what the body is doing in an effort to make the time pass more quickly, an approach that can make fitness both unenjoyable and unsustainable. The barre3 x Headspace January Challenge—in understanding that mind and body are not separate—redefines fitness by leveraging mediation and mindfulness to train the mind to be fully in tune with how the body moves and feels, enhancing the fitness experience. The focus of the challenge is not on becoming a different or better version of ourselves, but rather on finding joy in the process and accepting ourselves as we are." Lindsay Shaffer, Head of Sports & Fitness, Headspace

Through this comprehensive challenge with access to barre3 studios, barre3 Online, and Headspace, participants will get daily tools to balance their bodies, center their minds, and uncover their inherent strength. And these tools don't end when the challenge is over. By reframing fitness, this challenge builds the foundation for a relationship with exercise that will last a lifetime.

"This challenge is foundational to meaningful transformation. We've partnered with Headspace to develop a program that will turn exercise from a chore into something that feels good, intuitive, and builds inner and outer strength equally. Each day you will be led through a series of balanced workouts and mindful practices that build more than muscles and sweat. You will build your ability to manage stress, be fully present, and ultimately your most authentic self." Sadie Lincoln, Co-Founder and CEO of barre3

Join barre3 and Headspace this January, and be a part of the movement to redefine what success in fitness is. You are enough.

To learn more or to sign up for the barre3 January Challenge, visit www.barre3.com/januarychallenge .

About barre3

Founded by renowned fitness and wellness expert Sadie Lincoln in 2008, barre3 is a fitness company comprised of 140+ studios around the globe, 500+ streamable online workouts, restorative wellness retreats, a thriving global community, and thoughtfully curated retail products. The barre3 class is a full-body balanced workout that combines strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness, teaching individuals to be balanced in body and empowered from within.

About Headspace

Headspace, a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, was founded in 2010 by Andy Puddicombe and Rich Pierson with the goal of improving health and happiness around the world. Through its core suite of meditation app and online offerings, Headspace has already reached nearly 36 million users in 190 countries.

