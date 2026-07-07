Barrel Proof Technologies Strengthens Its Leadership in Non-Invasive Barrel Verification with Two New U.S. Patents

Two newly issued U.S. patents covering artificial intelligence-driven barrel monitoring and multi-frequency RF sensing expand the company's intellectual property portfolio to six issued patents, strengthening its leadership position in non-invasive verification of sealed barrel-aged assets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spirits industry manages an estimated $50 billion of barrel-aged inventory that has historically been priced, financed, insured, and managed without independent verification of what is actually inside each sealed barrel. Barrel Proof Technologies is building the digital verification infrastructure intended to transform how barrel-aged assets are measured, financed, insured, and managed throughout their lifecycle.

Today, the company announced the issuance of two additional United States patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. U.S. Patent No. 12,609,185 covers aspects of the company's artificial intelligence-driven monitoring platform, while U.S. Patent No. 12,669,362 covers multi-frequency dielectric RF sensing for non-invasive sealed container monitoring.

The new patents bring Barrel Proof Technologies issued U.S. patent portfolio to six granted patents. Eight additional U.S. patent applications remain pending, while six international PCT filings preserve the company's January 27, 2024, priority date across major global spirits-producing jurisdictions.

These patents are not simply incremental additions to the company's portfolio. Together, they strengthen the intellectual property supporting a platform designed to bring independent verification and data transparency to one of the largest and least digitized asset classes in the global spirits industry.

While the initial commercial focus is the global barrel-aged spirits industry, the underlying technology was designed as a universal non-invasive sensing platform capable of analyzing liquids and other materials contained within sealed vessels without opening the container. The same core technology can be adapted across metal, plastic, glass, composite, and other sealed containers used throughout the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, industrial, agricultural, and logistics sectors.

Barrel-aged spirits represent the company's beachhead market because they combine high-value assets, long holding periods, and a significant need for independent verification. The broader opportunity, however, extends wherever organizations need to measure, monitor, authenticate, or verify the contents of sealed containers without compromising their integrity.

U.S. Patent No. 12,609,185 — The AI Patent

Application No. 19/084,671 • Filed March 19, 2025 • Issued April 21, 2026 • Inventor: Brian Richard Anderson • Applicant: Barrel Proof Technologies LLC

Every sensor generates a signal. The question has always been what you do with it. U.S. Patent No. 12,609,185 is directed to the machine learning layer that converts raw RF readings — signal strength, frequency shift, phase shift — into measurements of proof, volume, color, and maturation state. Environmental data from temperature and humidity sensors feeds directly into the model as inputs, compensating for the seasonal variation in barrel conditions that makes static measurements unreliable.

The system runs inference at the edge device, generating a timestamped traceability record that provides an independently verifiable chain of custody for every barrel in a monitored portfolio. Physics-Informed Neural Networks embed the known physical laws governing electromagnetic signal behavior directly into the model architecture. Unlike conventional machine learning approaches that infer patterns from data alone, PINNs generalize across novel conditions because the physics is embedded, not inferred. The system is designed to improve with every barrel deployed.

The barrel has always been a black box. Banks discount it, insurers estimate it, and distillers manage it by instinct and history. This patent protects the AI that opens the box - not by touching the barrel, but by understanding what the signals coming back through the wood are actually saying. - Brian Anderson, CEO & Co-Founder, Barrel Proof Technologies

U.S. Patent No. 12,669,362 — The Multi-Frequency Sensing Patent

Application No. 19/182,441 • Filed April 17, 2025 • Issued June 30, 2026 • Inventor: Brian Richard Anderson • Applicant: Barrel Proof Technologies LLC

Non-invasive RF sensing of sealed containers operates through several physical approaches. Transmission sensing fires a signal through the container and receives it on the other side or as a reflection from the liquid surface. Backscatter sensing reads the signal scattered back from the target. Barrel Proof Technologies' earlier patents are directed to transmission approaches across multiple frequency bands and sensing modalities. U.S. Patent No. 12,669,362 extends the portfolio to multi-frequency dielectric sensing, including backscatter implementations.

With this issuance, Barrel Proof Technologies holds issued patents directed to both transmission and backscatter sensing, two of the most widely used RF approaches to non-invasive container content monitoring. The patent covers time-varying fluid characteristics, such as changes in level, volume, fermentation, and maturation, with explicit coverage of wooden barrels in which the interior surface imparts flavor and chemical changes to the fluid over time. Wine, beer, and distilled spirits are all explicitly covered.

The two principal approaches to non-invasive RF barrel monitoring are transmission sensing and backscatter sensing. With these patents, our portfolio now includes protection across both approaches, significantly strengthening our intellectual property position and expanding the foundation for future commercial deployments. - Brian Anderson

The Complete Portfolio

Six issued U.S. patents





Eight pending U.S. patent applications





Eight international PCT filings preserving January 27, 2024, priority across major global spirits markets





Intellectual property spanning RF sensing, AI-driven analytics, environmental compensation, edge inference, digital verification, and asset monitoring

About Barrel Proof Technologies

Barrel Proof Technologies LLC is a Nashville, Tennessee-based Physical AI company developing a patented non-invasive sensing platform for verifying the contents and condition of sealed containers. By combining advanced RF sensing, artificial intelligence, and environmental analytics, the company's technology enables independent measurement and continuous monitoring without opening or disturbing the container. While initially commercialized in the global spirits industry, the platform has potential applications across food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, logistics, and other industries that rely on high-value sealed assets.

Media Contact

Brian Anderson, CEO & Co-Founder

Barrel Proof Technologies LLC

[email protected]

www.barrelprooftech.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Patent protection extends to the claims as issued by the USPTO. Pending applications are subject to examination and may be granted in amended form.

SOURCE Barrel Proof Technology