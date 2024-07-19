Barrels & Bottles: Special Performances by Shaboozey and charlieonnafriday at Hall of Fame Village on October 11

Tickets for Barrels & Bottles at Center for Performance available July 23 at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is excited to present "Barrels & Bottles," an evening of craft beverages and live music featuring Shaboozey and charlieonnafriday on October 11, 2024, at the Center for Performance. This 21+ event will include select performances alongside bourbon, whiskey, and craft beer tastings, ensuring a fantastic time for all attendees.

"We are thrilled to welcome the current #1 Billboard artist worldwide, Shaboozey, to the Hall of Fame Village for this one-of-a-kind event," said Amy Liles, SVP of Corporate Partnerships & Global Campus Programming at Hall of Fame Village. "Along with charlieonnafriday and several exciting bourbon, whiskey, and craft breweries to be announced, we know we have the right mix for an epic night in Canton! Don't wait! We encourage everyone to reserve their tickets on Tuesday, as these artists have sold out quickly all over the country this year!"

A true crossover artist, Shaboozey began his epic 2024 run in March with two standout features on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER—the only artist with multiple appearances on the album. His latest body of work, the critically acclaimed masterpiece Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and was praised in The New York Times for "bring[ing] hip-hop grit to country. The album's smash single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which is 2X RIAA-certified platinum and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, launched him to mainstream stardom and has become the song of the summer. With the meteoric rise of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey and Beyoncé became the first Black artists to score back-to-back leaders in the Billboard Hot Country Songs' 66-year history.

charlieonnafriday gained acclaim with his debut album ONNAFRIDAY, released by Island Records in April 2022. His platinum-certified tracks "After Hours" and "Enough" have over 100 million Spotify streams, contributing to his influence on Seattle's hip-hop scene. He also launched his own "ONNAFRIDAY" merchandise brand and featured on Macklemore's album Ben (2023) with the track "I Know".

Tickets for general admission and VIP, along with floor suites and hotel packages at the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown, will go on sale at hofvillage.com starting Tuesday, July 23, at 12 PM ET. Don't miss this unique opportunity to enjoy great music, delicious drinks, and an unforgettable night out.

For Barrels & Bottles partnership opportunities, please contact Ryan Robbins, VP of Corporate Partnerships, at [email protected].

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

ABOUT SHABOOZEY:

Rising multi-faceted artist Shaboozey is building his own world, carving his lane in the alternative country and hip-hop space. Born to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in the small town of Woodbridge, VA, Shaboozey grew up on an eclectic mix of music encompassing everything from classic hip-hop and R&B, to country and blues icons like Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, and Lead Belly, to master lyricists, such as Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen. A true crossover artist, he began his epic 2024 run in March with two standout features on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER—the only artist with multiple appearances on the album. His latest body of work, the critically acclaimed masterpiece Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and was praised in The New York Times for "bring[ing] hip-hop grit to country. The album's smash single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which is 2X RIAA-certified platinum and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, launched him to mainstream stardom and has become the song of the summer. With the meteoric rise of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey and Beyoncé became the first Black artists to score back-to-back leaders in the Billboard Hot Country Songs' 66-year history. True to his Virginia roots, Shaboozey aims to continue the region's long-standing tradition of prolific creativity, this time by expanding the scope of contemporary hip-hop and introducing modern Americana to a global audience.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village