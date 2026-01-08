Barrett & Farahany Announces the Addition of Kathryn Abernethy to Lead North Carolina Employment Law Expansion

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett & Farahany is pleased to announce that Kathryn Abernethy, a Board Certified Specialist in Employment Law, joined the firm on January 5, 2026. With Kathryn's arrival, Barrett & Farahany will significantly expand its service offerings in North Carolina, including Raleigh, Charlotte, and the Piedmont Triad region.

Kathryn Abernethy Joins Barrett & Farahany

Ms. Abernethy is widely recognized for her extensive background in employment litigation and workplace rights. She brings more than 15 years of experience in the defense bar at major international law firms, along with nearly a decade as a Partner at The Noble Law, where she focused on representing employees and professionals in disputes involving sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wage violations, whistleblower retaliation and complex workplace conflicts.

Her legal work spans a broad range of state and federal matters, including Title VII, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the North Carolina Wage & Hour Act, whistleblower claims, class and collective actions, and regulatory compliance issues in medical and professional industries. She has represented clients in administrative hearings, appeals, and licensing matters before entities including the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Ms. Abernethy earned her Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law in 2001, graduating in the top 10% of her class and receiving Order of the Coif honors. She served as an Articles Editor for the Washington University Law Quarterly, building a foundation for her strong appellate and litigation background. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.

Over the course of her career, she has represented clients in state and federal courts nationwide, from New York to California, and is admitted to practice in North Carolina and Illinois. She has also appeared and represented clients before multiple U.S. Courts of Appeals, including the Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Seventh Circuits.

Kathryn's experience has been recognized across the legal community. She has been a featured speaker for organizations such as the North Carolina Bar Association, including its COVID-19 Legal Webinar Series, and she has provided commentary to major media outlets, including Forbes and WRAL, on employment issues, workplace policies, and vaccine-related mandates. She was selected to the Illinois Rising Stars list in 2010 and 2011, and has been selected to the North Carolina Super Lawyers list since 2022.

Barrett & Farahany's announcement marks a significant step in expanding its presence throughout the Carolinas. Kathryn Abernethy's arrival will strengthen the firm's ability to advocate for workers across the Southeast region and Illinois, as well as further its mission of championing fairness, dignity, and justice in the workplace.

Barrett & Farahany is a national employee-rights law firm dedicated to fighting for individuals who experience discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage violations, and other workplace injustice. With a team of experienced litigators and advocates, the firm represents workers across nine states and the District of Columbia.

