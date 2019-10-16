Barrett Financial Group: California Hard Money Lender Now Offering Commercial Real Estate Loans

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Financial Group is a California hard money lender specializing in asset backed real estate loans. Barrett Financial Group has had success with commercial hard money projects in Arizona and are now bringing the offering to real estate investors working in California markets. A commercial hard money loan is dependent on the real estate assets the borrower has. Commercial hard money loans are also called "bridge loans", "no-doc loans" or "private hard money loans" just to name a few. Loans from traditional lenders decide if a borrower is qualified based on their credit, financial statements, etc., while a commercial hard money loan is largely based on assets the borrower has. This allows borrowers whose projects don't necessarily meet the traditional guidelines of most banks and other lenders to receive funding from other reliable private lenders.

Potential to receive commercial hard money loans in California falls back on certain criteria including but not limited to credit history, insurability and/or ability to provide property collateral. Barrett Financial Group has been built on the foundation and mindset that just because an individual may have a poor credit score does not mean that they should be incapable of receiving lending or financing for any and all real estate or business purposes. All specialists employed with Barrett Financial Group are proficient in carrying this mentality out, in fast and efficient ways and provide customers with a plethora of knowledge on the above-mentioned loan programs.

Barrett Financial Group are private lenders experienced in all aspects of real estate financing, ranging from refinancing, to fix and flip loans, to bridge loans. You as the customer will be quickly and efficiently provided with the financing you need from safe and trustworthy lenders. Barrett Financial Group's goal is and always has been to help people thrive with their real estate projects. Barrett Financial has several extremely reputable investment partners but is always willing to open the door to more.

You can learn more about Barrett Financial Group's expansive hard money loan programs in California by visiting https://hardmoneylenderscalifornia.com or sending an email to info@hardmoneylenderscalifornia.com with any questions you may have.

