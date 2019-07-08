Barrett Financial Group Now Assisting Arizona Real Estate Investors with Cash Out and Refinance Loans

PHOENIX, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Financial Group is proud to announce the addition of Cash Out Refinance Loans to their extensive list of loan offerings to Arizona Real estate investors. Hard money cash out refinance loans are the fast and easy option for real estate investors looking to take equity from an existing investment property in order to reinvest the funds elsewhere. Cash out refinance loans on investment property can provide real estate investors with liquid funds within days. They can then use the proceeds from the cash out refinance loan to quickly purchase new investment. Barrett Financial is Arizona's premier direct hard money lender providing cash out and hard money refinance loans to real estate investors and property owners

In Arizona, and many other states, hard-money loans are a means of financing a real estate purchase or development without many of the procedural hurdles associated with bank loans. Private businesses and investors offer hard-money loans on a shorter period, but with higher interest rates and other expenses. Unlike banks, which focus on a borrower's ability to repay a loan, hard-money lenders usually look at the value of the collateral when deciding to make a loan. This is where Barrett Financial Group actively works with their clientele investing in Arizona real estate, they fund millions in hard money loans for investors every month in Arizona and California. Barrett Financial Group provides the highest level of service in every facet of real estate investing, trust deed/mortgage investments, and investor education. They are driven by service, not sales, and are committed to providing real estate professionals with the tools needed to succeed.

Barrett Financial Group's loan programs are designed for Arizona real estate investment professionals and to help make the process of investment funding fast and easy. Their simple loan process enables clients to close purchases in as little as 3 business days. They work with investors buying REOs, short sales, real estate auctions, trustee sales, trustee sale refinances, private party, and even residential construction projects. Their programs focus on single-family residential properties (1-4 unit) all throughout the state of Arizona and California.

You can learn more about Barrett Financial Group's new hard money loan programs by visiting https://hardmoneylendersarizona.com/ or sending an email to info@hardmoneylendersarizona.com with questions you may have.

