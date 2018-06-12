Barrett Financial Offering Owner Occupied Loan Options to Home Owners in Arizona

Barrett Financial Group are private funders experienced in all aspects of real estate lending, ranging from refinancing and hard money loans to bridge loans and owner occupied loans. You as the customer will be quickly and efficiently provided with the financing you need from safe and trustworthy lenders. Barrett Financial Group's goal is and always has been to help people thrive with their real estate projects. Barrett Financial Group has several extremely reputable investment partners but is always willing to open the door to more.

Potential to receive hard money loans in Arizona falls back on certain criteria including but not limited to credit history, insurability and/or ability to provide property collateral. Barrett Financial Group has been built on the foundation and mindset that just because an individual may have a poor credit score does not mean that they should be incapable of receiving lending or financing for any and all real estate or business purposes. All specialists employed with Barrett Financial Group are proficient in carrying this mentality out, in fast and efficient ways, and provide customers with a plethora of knowledge on the above-mentioned loan programs.

You can learn more about these new hard money lending programs offered by Barrett Financial Group by visiting https://www.hardmoneylendersarizona.com/ or sending an email to info@hardmoneylendersarizona.com with questions you may have.

