Barrette Outdoor Living® Announces Acquisition of Madden Manufacturing

CLEVELAND, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc., the nation's leading provider of outdoor living products, announces today the acquisition of Madden Manufacturing Company of Missouri ("Madden Manufacturing"), a manufacturer of railing products for the do-it-yourself homeowner and professional contractors based in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

As part of its mission to offer diverse, flexible outdoor solutions that are ingeniously designed and meticulously engineered, Barrette Outdoor Living partners with companies that share similar visions and values. Madden Manufacturing is recognized across the manufacturing industry for its commitment to customer service. At the same time, Madden Manufacturing provides easy-to-install, quality-engineered outdoor living products, including deck railings, handrails and screen enclosures. By partnering with Madden Manufacturing, Barrette Outdoor Living gains faster shipping times, a broader product portfolio and the ability to serve contractors and homeowners across the country.

"Madden Manufacturing has a well-earned reputation of going above and beyond for residential and commercial customers in Missouri and its surrounding states, so teaming up is a great opportunity for us both," says Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette Outdoor Living. "This partnership gives us a broader product offering, particularly with the breadth and depth of Madden's railing products, especially its screen enclosure applications."

Barrette Outdoor Living and Madden Manufacturing share a similar culture and work ethic that will ensure a seamless transition. Madden Manufacturing has strong community roots and dedicated employees that mirrors the culture of Barrette Outdoor Living. They are passionate about what they do and who they work with.

The facilities and teams at both Madden Manufacturing and Barrette Outdoor Living will continue to function independently while combining the strengths of both partners. Madden Manufacturing will continue to service their existing customer base and at the same time expand to service and grow the various channels of distribution that are part of Barrette Outdoor Living. Barrette Outdoor Living intends to utilize the strengths and know-how of Madden Manufacturing's existing workforce to help build the business.

"Joining the Barrette Outdoor Living family gives us the ability to help even more customers create their dream outdoor spaces," says Mike Madden, president of Madden Manufacturing. "The future of outdoor living is looking better and better for customers as we move forward with this great partnership."

About Barrette Outdoor Living®:

As the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market, Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life, however they envision it. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer of vinyl, aluminum, steel and composite fencing and railing; composite decking; and other outdoor products that are sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. With more than 100 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and industry-leading testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered — designed to be flexible, stylish and durable. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com

