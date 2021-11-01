Barrette Outdoor Living® Rebrands to Own the Outside

To coincide with the brand consolidation is the launch of the company's new brand campaign and tagline, The Outside Company ™ . The campaign empowers homeowners to bring their outdoor spaces to life — however they envision it — encouraging them to "step outside and live their best life."

Barrette Outdoor Living worked closely with Raleigh, NC-based agency wmHarper to develop The Outside Company brand. wmHarper is well-known for their brand transformation work that provides companies with the insights, strategy and creative needed to align business strategies and generate customer demand.

The idea behind the new branding is to emphasize getting outside — encouraging people to express their 'outside side' by bringing inside activities to outdoor spaces. "Now more than ever, homeowners are taking their inside routines out — to cook, entertain, exercise, work — making the outside, the new inside," said Lori Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Barrette Outdoor Living. "This campaign offers compelling inspiration that helps people realize the best room no longer has to be in the house."

The comprehensive campaign, which will debut the first week of November and run until the end of the year, encompasses traditional print and television outlets in addition to outdoor OLA/OLV advertising and social media. Ads will run on HGTV, DIY Network, Outdoor Channel, ESPN and local sports networks in select markets.

Earlier this year, Barrette Outdoor Living updated the company's logo, brand guidelines and its website. Product packaging, marketing literature, social media accounts and other customer facing touch points have also been updated, further solidifying a full transition that places the Barrette Outdoor Living brand in the forefront.

"Our customers can be assured that any Barrette Outdoor Living products they purchase — whether it be our fencing, railing, decking or decorative accents — are ingeniously designed and meticulously engineered to hold up to family, life and nature," said Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette Outdoor Living. "We provide a complete range of solutions our customers seek to make their outdoor vision come to life."



About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®:

As the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market, Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life, however they envision it. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that produce vinyl, aluminum, steel and composite fencing and railing; composite decking; and other outdoor products that are sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. With more than 100 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and industry-leading testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered — designed to be flexible, stylish and durable. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com

