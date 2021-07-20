Barrette Outdoor Living's® 2020 ESG Report Highlights Company's Significant Sustainability Initiatives

The report highlights the steps Barrette Outdoor Living has taken to improve their impact on the environment, ways the company's multiple locations give back to their local communities and policies that are in place to safeguard employees. Providing detailed statistics and examples, the report illustrates the company's commitment to being a leading environmental steward in the manufacturing industry.

"This report is a testament to the hard work of the Barrette Outdoor Living family and I am proud to present this compilation that showcases our efforts. I look forward to our continued growth and implementation of even more exciting initiatives in the years to come," said Jean desAutels, CEO, Barrette Outdoor Living.

Highlights of the report include:

The impact of two rooftop solar array installations that have offset 50,000+ tons of CO2 annually at one location and approximately 81% of electricity consumption at another location

An overview of the company's "Waste Neutral Initiative" and recycling efforts — including 37.8 million pounds of vinyl/PVC recycled at all plants over a four-year period

Information on the company's GreenWays initiative and its recycling program, which allows for 85% of vinyl fencing produced at two of its plants to be made from reclaimed materials

The company's response to COVID-19 that helped ensure manufacturing operations continued under safe conditions and established protocol for non-essential employees to work remotely

Ways the company is increasing customer value, eliminating waste and optimizing operations while building a culture of employee engagement and empowerment through its Continuous Improvement Program

How the company establishes partnerships with local universities, colleges and vocational/trade schools to cultivate future employees

For detailed statistics and to review the full report, visit www.barretteoutdoorliving.com/sustainability.

About Barrette Outdoor Living®:

As the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market, Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life, however they envision it. Barrette Outdoor Living produces vinyl, aluminum, steel and composite fencing and railing; composite decking; and other outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. With more than 100 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and industry-leading testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered — designed to be flexible, stylish and durable. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com.

SOURCE Barrette Outdoor Living

