Barrier Materials Market Set for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Oct, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global barrier materials market, which reached a size of US$ 3.0 billion in 2022, is forecasted to experience significant growth in the coming years. The market is expected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Barrier materials are various packaging and enclosure solutions designed to reduce or prevent the permeability of gases, liquids, or radiation. These materials effectively block oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, water vapors, aroma compounds, and light, preserving the quality of the packaged contents.

Commonly used barrier materials include glass, metal, plastic, and laminated films, often combined with materials like polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polylactic acid, and ethylene-vinyl acetate to enhance sealing, optical clarity, and mechanical and barrier properties. Barrier materials find applications across diverse industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, automotive, and agriculture.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

  • Packaging Industry Growth: The significant expansion of the packaging industry worldwide is a key driver for the market. The demand for effective packaging solutions from the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and other industries is fueling market growth. Rising awareness of food safety has led to the use of barrier materials in the manufacturing of packaging materials with extended shelf-life. These materials protect products like meat, fish, dairy, and agricultural produce from contamination and quality deterioration.
  • Product Innovations: Ongoing product innovations, such as the development of bio-based barrier materials, are contributing to market growth. Bio-barriers are recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable compared to traditional materials. Manufacturers are also working on colorful prints and innovative adhesives to bond layers together. Rising consumer spending capacity and increased research and development (R&D) activities for the production of scratch and abrasion-resistant materials are expected to further drive the market.

Market Segmentation

The global barrier materials market is segmented based on type and end-use industry:

Type:

  • Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)
  • Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
  • Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)
  • Others

End-Use Industry:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food and Beverage
  • Agriculture
  • Cosmetics
  • Automotive
  • Others

Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key market players such as 3M Company, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Mondi plc, Solvay SA, Teijin Limited, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

  1. How has the global barrier materials market performed so far, and what is its expected performance in the coming years?
  2. What impact has COVID-19 had on the global barrier materials market?
  3. What are the key regional markets in the global barrier materials industry?
  4. What is the market share based on type and end-use industry?
  5. What are the primary drivers and challenges affecting industry growth?
  6. Who are the major players in the global barrier materials market, and what is their competitive positioning?
  7. What is the level of competition in the global barrier materials industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w355z1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Trash Bags Market Reaches $11.3 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2028

Global Trash Bags Market Reaches $11.3 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2028

The "Trash Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Lithium Compound Market Surges to $8.6 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Lithium-Ion Battery Boom

Global Lithium Compound Market Surges to $8.6 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Lithium-Ion Battery Boom

The "Lithium Compound Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.