Barrier Materials Market size to accelerate at 7% CAGR during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Barrier Materials Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the segmentation by end-users, the market witnessed maximum demand for barrier materials from the food and beverages industry in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Barrier Materials Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India will emerge as the key markets for barrier materials in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Chang Chun Group

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

PVDC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

EVOH - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PEN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

