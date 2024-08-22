Barrio Energy Announces Acquisition of 12MW Data Center in Tyler, TX

TYLER, Texas , Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrio Energy is excited to announce the successful closing and commencement of rehabilitation work on its latest project, a state-of-the-art 12MW data center located just west of downtown Tyler, Texas. This project, which transforms a building within an Opportunity Zone, marks another significant milestone in Barrio Energy's ongoing commitment to expanding digital infrastructure across Texas.

"Tyler offers a dynamic business climate and a talented workforce, making it an ideal location for our new data center," said Ivan Pinney, President of Barrio Energy. "We are proud to contribute to the local economy while continuing to support the growth of the digital infrastructure that powers our connected world."

The Tyler facility is the latest addition to Barrio Energy's growing portfolio, which now includes five data center properties across Texas, all strategically located within the ERCOT grid. Barrio Energy remains dedicated to its strategy of identifying and developing mid-sized electrical infrastructure, ensuring the delivery of reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to support the evolving needs of large-scale energy users.

As a forward-thinking organization, Barrio Energy is driven by the principles of integrity, transparency, and trusted partnerships. The company is committed to providing unparalleled advisory services, ensuring that clients receive the lowest possible energy costs by leveraging demand response programs, economic incentives, and strategic site selection.

Barrio Energy's focus on acquiring and developing industrial commercial properties continues to unlock value in the energy and real estate sectors. The company currently has a queue of projects under development throughout Texas. For inquiries about capacity and other opportunities, please contact our sales team at [email protected].

About Barrio Energy

Barrio Energy specializes in acquiring, developing, and leasing industrial commercial properties, catering to large-scale energy users, including data centers, battery energy storage, and other industrial loads within the Texas ERCOT market. With a commitment to data-driven investments and a forward-thinking approach, Barrio Energy is building a better tomorrow through strategic energy solutions.

For more information, visit www.barrioenergy.com.

Contact: [email protected]

