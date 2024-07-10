Barritt's Ginger Beer Celebrates 150th Anniversary and Lifts Spirits with New Mixer Line

Products featuring refreshed packaging and cocktail recipes hitting shelves now

OCEAN CITY, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barritt's Ginger Beer, from Barritt's Beverages International Ltd, a proudly family-owned business for five generations hailing from Bermuda, celebrates 150 years of its iconic ginger beer with the launch of a vibrant new mixer line, as well as a brand refresh inspired by Bermuda's pastel-colored houses.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 150 years of Barritt's and our deep Bermudian roots," said Bruce Barritt, general manager and fifth-generation owner. "Barritt's has crafted mixers and soft drinks using the highest-quality ingredients and a time-honored process. Our new premium mixer line is a nod to our heritage, with flavors and packaging that evoke the spirit of Bermuda. We hope all who enjoy a Barritt's mixer will raise a glass to 150 years of quality."

The company's new products cater to cocktail enthusiasts everywhere, offering the following in convenient 7.5oz cans:

Original Ginger Beer : The brand's signature recipe for over 150 years.

The brand's signature recipe for over 150 years. Sugar-Free Ginger Beer: A delicious option for health-conscious consumers.

A delicious option for health-conscious consumers. Sparkling Grapefruit Soda: A vibrant and tangy mixer for adding a citrus twist to cocktails.

A vibrant and tangy mixer for adding a citrus twist to cocktails. Tonic Water: A crisp and refreshing base for classic gin & tonics and modern cocktails.

A crisp and refreshing base for classic gin & tonics and modern cocktails. Club Soda: A clean and bubbly mixer for highlighting spirits and liqueurs or enjoying on its own with a slice of citrus.

The new products feature refreshed packaging in colors reminiscent of Bermuda's picturesque pastel homes, with on-pack recipes to help consumers build the perfect cocktail at home. The line is currently rolling out across the United States. Customers can find products near them by using the product finder at https://barrittsmixers.com/pages/where-to-buy.

Barritt's Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, the original Bermudian classic, is a testament to the company's enduring legacy. Crafted with the same proprietary ginger base for a century and a half, Barritt's signature ginger beer has been a staple in bars and homes throughout Bermuda, the Bahamas, and across the United States for generations.

To mark this historic milestone, Barritt's also relaunched its website to reflect the new mixer line, featuring new visuals, premium cocktail recipes, company history and more. Explore more at www.BarrittsMixers.com and join the fun on social media @BarrittsMixers.

About Barritt's

A family-owned Bermudian icon since 1874, Barritt's is the island's original craft mixer and soft drink company. Renowned for its legendary Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, Barritt's continues its five-generation legacy by using time-honored recipes to craft its products. Barritt's Mixers are available in grocery stores, bars and restaurants across North America. For more information, visit www.BarrittsMixers.com.

