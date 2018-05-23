Barron's Lists Mason as a Top 20 Institutional Investment Consultant

"We are proud to be recognized by Barron's as a top institutional consultant. Our consultants, research department and operations and support staff have all contributed to a service model and approach that has allowed us to implement our independent investment philosophy," said Scott George, Chief Investment Officer. Mr. George also said that "our team is as strong as it has ever been and we look forward to continued success and client engagement."

Mason's institutional practice includes: community foundations, educational institutions, arts and cultural organizations, private and family foundations, healthcare and social services entities, corporate foundations, public funds, and family offices. Mason's services for institutions are offered on a traditional or non-discretionary basis and on an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) or discretionary basis. https://masoncompanies.com/services/institutions/

"We believe that our success is rooted in our client relationships and that our practice has grown due to the strength of our team and our clients' belief in our unique approach to asset allocation, rebalancing and manager selection," said Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. Thorpe's primary role at Mason is to lead the growth of the institutional practice.

Founded in 1982, Mason works with institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds and retirement plans,) private individuals and families in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, has over $7 billion in assets under management. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

