Barron's Magazine Names Jeanie Wyatt to National List of Top 100 Women Advisors

Ms. Wyatt said, "During the term of this current long bull market, passive or index investing has provided compelling returns versus 'active' investing. These trends usually reverse with shifts in market cycles and volatility. In periods of market volatility, active management historically picks up long-term relative return compared to the indexes. This is due to active managers' risk control measures. The role of a prudent investment manager is to participate in good markets, but to reduce downside risk. Long-term accumulated wealth is built by losing less. It is 'simply the math'."

Wyatt continued, "I am very proud of this ranking and the disciplined hard work and expertise of our South Texas Money Management team."

The national ranking by Barron's reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated by the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices.

Christian Ledoux, CFA, EVP and Director of Equity Research said, "I congratulate Jeanie and the team on this prestigious award. She has worked diligently to get to this point and has instilled a tried-and-true investment strategy to emphasize downside protection in order to outperform over a full market cycle. That strategy resonates well with clients, especially after a 9-year bull market."

About South Texas Money Management, Ltd.

South Texas Money Management (STMM) is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm founded in 2000 by Jeanie Wyatt, CFA. As of March 31, 2018, STMM managed over $3.3 billion in assets including equity, fixed income, and balanced asset classes for individuals, trusts, retirement plans, charitable foundations and endowments, as well as for bank trust departments and other institutions. Based in San Antonio, STMM has additional offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and Brenham. For more information please see www.stmmltd.com.

About Barron's Magazine

Barron's is a premier financial magazine, renowned for its market-moving stories. Barron's provides concise analysis and advice on how to invest in stocks, bonds, ETFs, options, emerging markets, commodities, and more each week in Barron's Magazine and daily on Barrons.com. Published by Dow Jones & Company since 1921, it reaches an influential audience of senior corporate decision makers, institutional investors, individual investors and financial professionals.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is a risk of loss.

