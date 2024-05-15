Barron's Names Cassaday & Company, Inc. One of Nation's Top Wealth Management Teams

MCLEAN, Va., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassaday & Company, Inc., has been ranked #42 on Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. This award underscores the success of the team that Steve Cassaday, Founder, Chairman & CEO, has cultivated over the last 31 years.

"To be recognized by an industry authority like Barron's is a testament to our dedicated staff and integrated wealth management approach," said Cassaday.

At Cassaday & Company, Inc., our primary objective is to provide you with a comprehensive road map that takes all aspects of your financial situation and consolidates them into a centralized, integrated plan.

According to Barron's, "Advisory teams are the driving force in the evolution of the wealth management industry, improving the way financial advice is delivered." Investors no longer engage with a single advisor whose primary purpose is to maximize investment returns, but rather a team of specialists who provide a range of financial-related services.

"When I abandoned the traditional Wall Street model in 1993 and founded Cassaday & Co., my vision was a one-stop shop where nearly everything in a client's life related to their finances could be orchestrated by in-house, subject-matter professionals," said Cassaday.

"Collaboration among our investment, retirement, estate, tax, education, and insurance professionals produces a plan designed to comprehensively address all areas of wealth management in an integrated fashion. The financial planning processes are interrelated and must be carefully coordinated by a team of professionals. Our approach also includes consolidation of our clients' financial affairs, which results in a simplified yet sophisticated deliverable that provides clarity and makes the monitoring and management of their wealth much less stressful."

"I am very proud of the team we have assembled and thank our clients for their continuing trust in our firm."

Methodology

Advisors and their team fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, with a focus on three major categories: assets, revenue, and quality of practice. In each category, Barron's does multiple sub-calculations with their proprietary formula. Barron's receives no fee in exchange for any of its rankings. This ranking is based on data as of 12/31/2023. More on Barron's methodology here.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc., is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with $5.5 billion in assets under management (as of May 2024).

Disclosures: Securities offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Osaic Wealth, Inc.

