Barron's Ranks Cresset Among 2021 Top 100 RIA Firms and Top 100 Independent Advisors

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management, LLC, has once again been named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, ranking #32 nationwide for 2021. Barron's moved Cresset up from #34 in 2020 on its list of the top 100 independent RIA firms. Barron's also ranked David Karp on its 2021 Top 100 Independent Advisors list at #2 in Virginia and #69 in the United States.

"We are truly honored to receive multiple Barron's top advisor recognitions in one year. Cresset's vision, to create a new paradigm for wealth management, aims to bring transparency, simplicity, and value creation to clients across the nation," said Eric Becker , Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.



Cresset was founded in 2017 to provide a comprehensive suite of family office services and deeply personalized wealth management aimed at the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and high-net-worth families. Since then, Cresset has grown to more than $15 billion in assets under management (as of 9/1/21) and serves clients nationwide with offices in 10 locations.

Barron's 6th annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

View the 2021 lists for Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms and Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $15 billion in assets under management (as of 9/1/21). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Cresset's goal is to reinvent the way you experience wealth and well-being, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.



Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC, provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. Visit https://cressetcapital.com.

