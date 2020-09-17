Barron's Ranks Cresset Among the Best RIA Firms in America

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management, LLC, has been ranked among America's Best RIA Firms1 by Barron's, debuting on the 2020 list at number 34 out of the top 100 independent firms in the nation.

"We are thrilled with this validation that our vision to reinvent the way our clients experience wealth is resonating," said Eric Becker, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

"The Barron's recognition highlights the strengths of PagnatoKarp and Cresset coming together as one firm," said Paul Pagnato, Founder PagnatoKarp and Co-Chairman Cresset. "We have created a new paradigm in wealth management with a powerhouse multi-family-office platform serving entrepreneurs, CEO founders and UHNW families."

Cresset acquired PagnatoKarp in June 2020 and now has approximately $10.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), making Cresset among the 25 largest RIAs in the country2. The firm specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families.

About Cresset

Private equity entrepreneurs Eric Becker and Avy Stein founded Cresset with a vision to reinvent wealth management and with a firm belief that clients deserve better. Cresset offers individuals and families access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning and other services through Cresset Asset Management, an SEC registered investment adviser. Learn more at cressetcapital.com.

Disclosures: Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, also conducting business as PagnatoKarp, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. 1 https://cressetcapital.com/disclosures; 2Source: Most recently updated June 5, 2019, for fee-only advisors https://data.investmentnews.com/ria.

