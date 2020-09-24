Barron's Ranks Edge Capital Group Among the Top 100 RIA Firms in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Capital Group is pleased to announce it has been named to Barron's 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

To be included on such a prestigious list is an honor for us at Edge Capital. We would especially like to thank our clients for their support and confidence in our firm and thank our experienced team for their commitment to providing our clients the attention and tailored services they deserve.

Edge Capital is a leading independently managed RIA that serves ultra-high net worth clients and select institutions. Edge is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and Tampa, Florida. The firm was founded on the premise that individuals, families and institutions with significant wealth require dedicated, unambiguous, individual attention. The firm, specializing in comprehensive wealth management, offers customized yet scalable services — including asset management via its Global and US dividend strategies through its Blue Current division; strategic asset allocation; investment policy development; cash flow solutions; and the coordination of advisors (legal, accounting, insurance, lending, etc.) that clients need in order to meet their goals. Edge is a trusted financial advisor for all aspects of our clients' financial lives and manages or advises to approximately $5 billion of assets.

The annual Barron's Top RIA Firms list recognizes the top independent wealth management firms from across the U.S. The rankings formula is based on several factors including technology spending, staff diversity, and succession planning. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top ranked advisor. No fees or other considerations were required of those RIAs that applied for the Barron's Top RIA rankings.

Edge continues to receive ongoing accolades in the wealth management industry, having been recently named to the Financial Times 2020 Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers and named to the top 100 in FA Magazine's 2020 RIA Ranking list.

