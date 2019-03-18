Barron's Ranks Mill Creek Among the Nation's Most Elite Financial Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Capital Advisors, led by CEO Josh Gross, has been recognized by Barron's as one of the Top 1200 Financial Advisors in the U.S. for the sixth year in a row. This year, Gross and the Mill Creek team have been named the No. 2 advisor in the state of Pennsylvania.

"It's an honor that our team has been recognized by Barron's for the hard work and dedicated client commitment they demonstrate every day," says Gross. "Mill Creek consistently provides sound investment guidance and incredible client service on par with the world's most well-respected financial firms. We're proud to be in the company of the other top advisors in the nation."

Barron's annual financial advisor ranking recognizes outstanding advisors based on the criteria of practice quality, assets under management and revenue generation.

Since 2006, Mill Creek has delivered customized investment solutions and broad asset management expertise grounded in a commitment to earn client trust by delivering objective financial counsel. Mill Creek's team of investment professionals manages all aspects of clients' financial lives, helping both families and institutions manage the daily intricacies of their finances.

Read more about the Barron's ranking here.

Since 2006, Mill Creek Capital Advisors has provided investment advisory and asset management services for both families and institutions. Mill Creek oversees and manages customized investment portfolios that deliver individualized, goal-specific outcomes. As an independently owned and operated advisory organization, Mill Creek consistently earns the trust of clients by putting their needs first through a commitment to excellence and deep financial expertise. Learn more about Mill Creek, its people, its perspectives and its offerings by visiting MillCreekCap.com.

