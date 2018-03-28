Barron's Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barron's magazine recognizes Wayne von Borstel as a leading national financial advisor for 2018. This is the fifth time von Borstel, an independent wealth advisor affiliated with LPL Financial and president and founder of von Borstel & Associates, has been acclaimed by Barron's in their annual listing which highlights the nation's top 1200 advisors.

Wayne von Borstel, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, MSFS

"For the last thirty-three years it has been my priority always to challenge myself, as well as, my clients to be and do better," said von Borstel. "This is why we moved to independence seventeen years ago, are the first-adopters with many new technologies, and continue to search for new and better ways to do things. Our actions, not our words, speak to our commitment always to serve as our clients' trusted investment fiduciary. It's an honor to be recognized for these efforts again this year."

Barron's magazine annual Top 1,200 ranking recognizes leading financial advisors from all 50 states, including the District of Columbia and encompasses every type of advisor from those who are independent, to captive advisors employed with the big Wall Street firms. Factors considered in determining Barron's magazine annual rankings include assets under management, revenue generated for their firms, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

von Borstel currently provides financial planning and investment management guidance to over 460 successful families residing across the country.

About Wayne von Borstel, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, MSFS

Wayne von Borstel has been recognized by Barron's as a top financial advisor in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2009. The awards are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. He is the author of The Truth Project: Having the Courage to Ignore Wall Street (High 5 Communications, LLC, December 2012, hardback, paperback, audio and Kindle edition,138 pages, ISBN 978-0985779726) and has served as a resource for several media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Registered Rep., Portland Business Journal, Research, Portland Tribune, The Dalles Chronicle, and more.

von Borstel holds a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) degree from The Graduate School of Financial Services at The American College. He holds the following professional designations: Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM (CFP®).

von Borstel is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the Portland Estate Planning Council and the International Association for Financial Planning. Wayne regularly teaches financial planning courses at colleges, continuing education centers and businesses in Oregon and Washington.

