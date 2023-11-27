Barro's Pizza to Donate 100% of Proceeds to St. Mary's Food Bank on December 5th

Over a Decade of Generosity Has Raised $2.5 Million, Yielding 12.5 Million Meals Impacting Thousands

PHOENIX, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barro's Pizza, a family-owned pizzeria, is stepping up to fight hunger in the community. On December 5th, all Barro's Pizza locations across Arizona will donate their entire day's proceeds from dine-in, carry-out and delivery to St. Mary's Food Bank. This marks the 12th year of their successful holiday hunger fight campaign. Enjoy a meal from any Barro's Pizza location and patrons will be making an impact on the lives of those in need. Last year, they raised more than $415,000 in a single day, making it St. Mary's number one fundraiser of the year. This year, they hope to set a new record.

St. Mary's Food Bank, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in Arizona, relies heavily on the generosity of community partners. The funds raised through this annual campaign have a significant impact on the organization's ability to provide meals to those in need during the holiday season and beyond. Over the course of the program's existence, Barro's Pizza has raised an astounding $2.5 million, equivalent to 12.5 million meals.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with St. Mary's Food Bank," said Bruce Barro, co-owner of Barro's Pizza. "We understand the importance of giving back and taking care of our neighbors. It's an honor to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause."

Barro's Pizza has been a staple in the Arizona community for over 40 years, known for their commitment to community involvement.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from Barro's Pizza," said Milt Liu, president and chief executive officer of St. Mary's Food Bank. "Their dedication is truly inspiring. The funds raised through this campaign will make a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals facing food insecurity."

For more information, visit https://barrospizza.com/locations/ .

