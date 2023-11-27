Barro's Pizza to Donate 100% of Proceeds to St. Mary's Food Bank on December 5th

News provided by

Barro’s Pizza

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Over a Decade of Generosity Has Raised $2.5 Million, Yielding 12.5 Million Meals Impacting Thousands

PHOENIX, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barro's Pizza, a family-owned pizzeria, is stepping up to fight hunger in the community. On December 5th, all Barro's Pizza locations across Arizona will donate their entire day's proceeds from dine-in, carry-out and delivery to St. Mary's Food Bank. This marks the 12th year of their successful holiday hunger fight campaign. Enjoy a meal from any Barro's Pizza location and patrons will be making an impact on the lives of those in need. Last year, they raised more than $415,000 in a single day, making it St. Mary's number one fundraiser of the year. This year, they hope to set a new record.

St. Mary's Food Bank, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in Arizona, relies heavily on the generosity of community partners. The funds raised through this annual campaign have a significant impact on the organization's ability to provide meals to those in need during the holiday season and beyond. Over the course of the program's existence, Barro's Pizza has raised an astounding $2.5 million, equivalent to 12.5 million meals.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with St. Mary's Food Bank," said Bruce Barro, co-owner of Barro's Pizza. "We understand the importance of giving back and taking care of our neighbors. It's an honor to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause."

Barro's Pizza has been a staple in the Arizona community for over 40 years, known for their commitment to community involvement. 

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from Barro's Pizza," said Milt Liu, president and chief executive officer of St. Mary's Food Bank. "Their dedication is truly inspiring. The funds raised through this campaign will make a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals facing food insecurity."

For more information, visit https://barrospizza.com/locations/.

About Barro's Pizza:
Barro's Pizza is a family-owned and operated pizzeria that's been a part of the Arizona community for over four decades. With over 40 locations, they're known for their hand-tossed pizzas and commitment to community involvement.

About St. Mary's Food Bank:
St. Mary's Food Bank is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in Arizona while distributing millions of pounds of food annually.

CONTACT:
Simon Noel
(602) 615- 6235
[email protected]

SOURCE Barro’s Pizza

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.