Barrow Hanley Appoints Kathrine Husvaeg as Head of Business for the United Kingdom and EMEA

­­­DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrow Hanley Global Investors, a value-focused investment manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathrine Husvaeg as Managing Director, Head of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) & UK. Additionally, she will assume responsibilities as a Client Portfolio Manager, working alongside Barrow Hanley's investment team to enhance portfolio management efforts and strengthen client relationships.

"We look forward to Kathrine's contributions in leading our expansion across the United Kingdom and EMEA," said Cory Martin, CEO of Barrow Hanley. "She will play a critical role in representing the firm's comprehensive investment capabilities across these regions, collaborating closely with both the London and U.S.-based sales teams."

Ms. Husvaeg joins Barrow Hanley from Russell Investments in London, where she most recently served as Co-head of Equity Portfolio Management. In that capacity, she oversaw numerous equity mandates and managed a global team, including direct reports across EMEA and the Asia Pacific. With more than two decades of experience in the investment management industry, her leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing Barrow Hanley's strategic objectives in the EMEA region.

"I am delighted to become part of Barrow Hanley, a firm renowned for its disciplined investment philosophy and strong client focus," said Ms. Husvaeg. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams in both Dallas and London as we continue to deliver value to our clients and grow our presence in the region."

Originally from Norway, Ms. Husvaeg has lived in London for over 19 years, with a notable five-year assignment in Singapore. She holds a Master of Science in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling, Scotland, and is ASIP certified through the CFA UK society.

About Barrow Hanley

Founded in 1979, Barrow Hanley is a diversified investment management firm offering value-focused investment strategies spanning global equities and fixed income. Recognized as one of the few remaining firms dedicated exclusively to value investing, Barrow Hanley enjoys a boutique culture with a singular focus to assist clients in meeting their investment objectives. Barrow Hanley stewards the capital of corporate, public, multi-employer pension plans, mutual funds, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

For further information, please visit www.barrowhanley.com.

