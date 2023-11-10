Barrow Neurological Foundation Raises Over $3M Through Neuro Night 2023

Sugar Ray headlines event supporting brain and spine research.

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrow Neurological Foundation raised more than $3 million through its largest philanthropic event, Neuro Night, in support of life-saving brain and spine research at Barrow Neurological Institute. The event, held on Friday, October 27, at The Clayton House in Old Town Scottsdale, had more than 300 attendees and featured world-class talent such as Mark McGrath and Sugar Ray, along with an interactive art installation and a thrilling live auction. Chaired by Jordan Rose, Jacqui Firestone, and Lauri Termansen, Neuro Night was a celebration of medical innovation like no other.

"When we were asked to chair Neuro Night and lead the effort to raise funds for research at Barrow, we immediately said yes. And I think I can speak for both Jacqui and Lauri when I say that it was certainly a memorable and inspiring experience," said Neuro Night co-chair Jordan Rose. "Seeing all of our guests, sponsors, and donors come together to support this meaningful cause was truly incredible, and we could not be more grateful for their generosity."

Guests were treated to a red carpet-style entrance before making their way through a dazzling neuron tunnel, where a symphony of lights representing neuron connections filled their silhouettes as they interacted with each other. Inside the main event space, guests mingled while perusing silent auction items and enjoying live music, a premium hosted bar, plated hors d'oeuvres, and delicious "brain healthy" dishes.

Guests then engaged in a dynamic live auction featuring an array of money-can't-buy experiences, including a French Open VIP experience, an Aspen X-Games VIP experience, a Napa Valley wine adventure, and two hand-signed acrylic paintings by award-winning actress and Foundation Board member Sharon Stone. The audience furthered its support during the "fund-a-need" paddle raise, with one lucky guest receiving a gorgeous diamond-studded bracelet.

"Our mission at Barrow Neurological Institute is to save lives, to return people to living to the fullest. The support from our philanthropic community through Neuro Night fuels innovation and research that helps us deliver on that magic every day," said Michael T. Lawton, MD, President and CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute. "Neuro Night was an incredible evening, made possible through the generosity of our donors and sponsors and the hard work of Barrow Neurological Foundation."

The event kicked into high gear when headliner Mark McGrath and his band, Sugar Ray, took the stage for an unforgettable performance that had everyone on the dance floor.

"The energy was unlike anything I had ever experienced before at a fundraising event. It was clear how passionate everyone was about the level of care and expertise Barrow provides. Having had the opportunity to tour Barrow and meet its renowned physicians and scientists, I can absolutely see why," said Mark McGrath. "Neuro Night was a phenomenal way to raise funds for brain and spine research, and I am proud to have been part of such a meaningful event."

The Foundation extends a special thank you to Neuro Night founding chairs Donna Johnson and Cheryl Najafi, honorary chairs Autumn and Bobby Henderson, committee members Jamie Andersen, Bonnie Brovitz, Jennifer Chase, Erika Dickey, Anna Doeff, Robin Grossman, Jill Krigsten, Brooke Levy, Julia Maguire, Sandra Neville, Melissa Perlman, Suzie Positano, Debi Rassas, Heidi J. Teets, Stacy Tucker, Carol Warstler, and Lea Werner.

"This year's Neuro Night was exceptional from the moment guests arrived to the very end of the evening. I could not have imagined a better way to celebrate the incredible work that takes place at Barrow every day. The support and enthusiasm of our donors, sponsors, and guests was palpable throughout the entire evening, and their generosity made this event such a tremendous success," said Katie Cobb, President of Barrow Neurological Foundation. "Thank you to our Board of Trustees, our Neuro Night founding chairs and co-chairs, and everyone who came together to support Barrow's mission and advance neurological science."

One hundred percent of Neuro Night ticket sales, sponsorships, and auction proceeds go toward research, treatment, and medical education at Barrow Neurological Institute. If you would like to continue supporting Barrow's mission, visit: GiveTo.SupportBarrow.org.

Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funds for patient care, medical education, and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Barrow is an internationally recognized leader in neurology, neurosurgery, and neuroscience research, treating patients with a wide range of conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, neuromuscular diseases, aneurysms, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, concussion, and brain injuries, and more.

