Barrow's Intense NY Tasting Room Announces Ribbon Cutting Party to Officially Launch its Renovated Space

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof of Concept, LLC ("Proof of Concept"), a distiller that produces the award-winning Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur ("Barrow's Intense"), the highest-rated ginger liqueur on the market, is excited to announce an upcoming ribbon-cutting party at Barrow's Intense NY Tasting Room in Brooklyn. The event will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 4 P.M to 6 P.M. and will be hosted by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.  Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the official launch of the newly renovated bar and event space while enjoying festive fall cocktails.

Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur
"Basically, this idea grew out of adversity. We had a take-out window during COVID, which required us to have a temporary bar. Now, we have a permanent bar for the take-out window and a newly renovated tasting room. We are ecstatic to share the new space and all its offerings," explains Founder Josh Morton.

As part of their remodel, Proof of Concept is rebranding its space as Barrow's Intense NY Tasting Room.  They sell the world's largest selection of New York spirits over 200 bottles representing over 40 New York craft distillers alongside its liqueur, which is handcrafted using a cold-press process and more than 200 pounds of fresh ginger per batch, resulting in a Kosher, gluten-free, bold, and aromatic spirit with the distinctive flavor of spicy ginger.

"We are honored to share not only our brand but also our state's craft spirits with our guests, whether it be through curated flights, our seasonal cocktail menu, or our extensive bottle selection," continues Morton.

For more information about Barrow's Intense and its NY Tasting Room, please visit  https://barrowsintense.com.

About Barrow's Intense NY Tasting Room
Barrow's Intense NY Tasting Room is located Brooklyn, NY, specifically in Sunset Park's Industry City complex. This comprehensive "tasting room" boasts New York City's largest selection of New York whiskey, gin, vodka, brandy, and more, and serves as headquarters and production facility of Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur. The space is also available for private events.

