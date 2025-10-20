Barry Bagels Expands into Iowa with 20-Store Development Deal

Midwest Bagel and Deli Brand Reaches 104 Locations Signed and Under Development Nationwide

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Bagels, the iconic Midwest bagel and deli brand known for its boiled-and-baked bagels and made-to-order sandwiches, has signed a 20-store development agreement for the state of Iowa. The deal marks Barry Bagels' official entry into Iowa and brings the brand's total number of open, under construction and signed locations under development to a total of 104 nationwide.

"This is such an exciting milestone for our brand," said Jim Nusbaum, CEO of Barry Bagels Franchise Holdings. "Iowa shares many of the same values that have fueled Barry Bagels' success for more than 50 years: community, quality, and hospitality. With more than 3 million residents spread across 99 counties, Iowa is known for its strong sense of community and hometown pride. We look forward to introducing our fresh, preservative-free bagels and deli offerings to guests across the state."

Founded in 1972 by Barry Greenblatt, Barry Bagels has grown from a single neighborhood bagel shop into a well-known regional brand with loyal guests and franchise partners across multiple states. With recent multi-unit development agreements in Texas and Iowa, the company continues to grow its presence across the country while remaining focused on consistency, quality, and community.

Barry Bagels' hub-and-spoke operating model appeals to multi-unit operators seeking scalable, territory-exclusive growth. Franchise partners benefit from multiple revenue channels including dine-in and takeout service, catering, third-party delivery, and wholesale bagel sales to universities, hospitals, and offices.

As the brand grows, Barry Bagels remains committed to supporting its local communities through long-standing partnerships with organizations like the Ronald McDonald House and Toledo's Race for the Cure, as well as local food donation and fundraising programs.

Barry Bagels is currently seeking additional franchise partners in key markets including the Carolinas, Pennsylvania, and Florida, along with continued expansion throughout the Midwest and South.

To learn more about Barry Bagels or inquire about franchise opportunities in your area, visit www.barrybagels.com/franchising.

About Barry Bagels

Founded in 1972 by Barry Greenblatt and now led by his son Mark, Barry Bagels is a family-founded brand known for baking fresh, preservative-free bagels throughout the day and serving high-quality deli-style sandwiches, soups, and salads. With roots in Ohio and a growing national presence, Barry Bagels blends old-school authenticity with modern scalability through its unique hub-and-spoke model, territory exclusivity, and multiple revenue channels.

SOURCE Barry Bagels