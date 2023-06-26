Barry Bierenbaum and Gail Bierenbaum Establish The Bierenbaum Family Foundation Immunotherapy Fund with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

News provided by

The Bierenbaum Family Foundation Immunotherapy Fund

26 Jun, 2023

ATLANTA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Bierenbaum, Gail Bierenbaum, and the Bierenbaum Family Foundation are pleased to announce The Bierenbaum Family Foundation Immunotherapy Fund at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). In close consultation with Harry E. Gruber MD, The Bierenbaum Family Foundation Immunotherapy Fund was established to earmark grants for innovative treatments and cures for many years to come. The Fund's first donation will support Dr. Ruella's translational CAR-T project at The University of Pennsylvania, which seeks to develop an effective therapy for T-cell lymphoma.

Establishing The Bierenbaum Family Immunotherapy Fund at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society brought cousins Barry Bierenbaum and Harry E. Gruber, MD closer than ever before. In an interview for an upcoming feature in this summer's Leukemia & Lymphoma Society newsletter, Barry Bierenbaum explains that, "Giving to medical research is a new venture for the Bierenbaum Family Foundation, and our goal is to provide improved and life-saving options. Harry knew LLS and told me that they are the best at finding the most promising research to fund. In addition, we were comforted with the LLS's long history of investing in CAR T-cell therapy. "

Harry believes that CAR T-cell therapy maximizes impact investing to treat and cure cancer. Early in his lab work as an immuno-oncologist, Harry had an interest in using antibodies to stimulate white blood cells. This is the basis of CAR-T and immunotherapy as we know it today. 

Barry concluded by stating that, "The more I talk to people about what we're doing with The Bierenbaum Family Foundation Immunotherapy Fund at LLS, the more I'm convinced we're doing it right. My feeling is, if we can invest in the right research and drug development now, our investment can continue for future generations."

On May 25th, 2023, over 50 friends, family and donors traveled across the country to attend a ceremony held at the University of Pennsylvania announcing The Bierenbaum Family Immunotherapy Fund.

Donors are eligible to contribute to The Bierenbaum Family Immunotherapy Fund and are invited to contact Drew Santos at [email protected] for further information.

Please visit https://www.mongoholdings.com/foundation to learn more about The Bierenbaum Family Foundation. 

