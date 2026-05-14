Barry Callebaut Unveils Two New Innovations, Delivering a Portfolio for All Tastes and All Moments at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2026

The Chocolate Industry Leaders Introduce Two Innovations, Cacao Max and ChoViva, Our First Non-Cocoa Chocolate Experience

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, is expanding its compound portfolio and unveiling its latest innovations at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Barry Callebaut x Planet A Foods ChoViva cocoa-less experience

As part of its evolution, Barry Callebaut is reshaping its compound offering into a newly defined "Cacao Coatings & Inclusions" category. This repositioning reflects both the breadth and the elevated quality of its solutions. Leading this transformation is Cacao Max, a new premium range launching with a milk variant. This range includes rich cacao coatings, featuring multi-dimensional taste profiles with silky textures and a smooth mouth feel. Cacao Max delivers a premium coating experience through its carefully selected cocoa powders, a unique dairy ingredient, and refined processing for a smooth, consistent texture.

In parallel, the company is pushing the boundaries of chocolate experiences with ChoViva, a groundbreaking solution developed in partnership with Germany based start-up, Planet A Foods. Barry Callebaut has entered into a commercial partnership to exclusively sell ChoViva. This innovation delivers a rich, chocolate-like taste experience, without any cocoa ingredients, by leveraging sunflower seeds as the key flavor driver. This unexpected, yet delicious, alternative opens the door for new product development opportunities, offering customers a way to expand their portfolios with sustainable and novel chocolate-like experiences.

"We are very excited to broaden our capabilities and portfolio to share relevant solutions that meet changing customer and industry needs," says Laura Bergan, Director of Brand and Customer Marketing.

The company is reinforcing its leadership in a rapidly evolving category with a portfolio designed to meet every taste and every moment. As Masters of Taste, Barry Callebaut continues to shape the future of chocolate experiences by combining deep industry knowledge, technical excellence, and a relentless focus on innovation. This legacy is reflected in its ability to anticipate customer needs and deliver solutions that drive growth across categories.

Barry Callebaut's North American President Natasha Chen said, "Innovation remains one of our global strategic pillars. Rooted in our DNA, the approach to product development is driven by experience, craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences. By continuously introducing new solutions and expanding our capabilities, we enable our partners to unlock incremental growth and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

The 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo is on (May 19-21) at the Las Vegas Convention Center 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109. Attendees are invited to stop by to learn more about Barry Callebaut at Booth #2135 in the Exhibit Hall. For more information about the company, please visit www.barry-callebaut.com.

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 14.8 billion in fiscal year 2024/25, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading solutions provider of high-quality chocolate experiences across the full spectrum of chocolate, cocoa, cacao coatings and non-cocoa alternatives – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to crafting premium chocolates, fillings and decorations. The Group operates more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse, committed workforce of over 13,000 people. Barry Callebaut serves as a trusted partner for the entire food industry, from large-scale food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants and caterers with Callebaut® as its main global brand. The Barry Callebaut Group is dedicated to making sustainable chocolate the norm – helping secure the future of cocoa and improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

SOURCE Barry Callebaut