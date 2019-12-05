Barry Dennis, RN, MBA, Named Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Central Logic

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic , the industry innovator in enterprise visibility and tools to accelerate access to care, has announced that 30-year healthcare veteran Barry Dennis, RN, MBA, has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President Clinical Operations.

Dennis' appointment is part of Central Logic's broader initiative to not only provide the leading transfer center technology solution on the market, but also to deepen its strategic partnerships with clients.

"Our technology enables health systems to transfer patients much more quickly and efficiently and streamlines the transfer process for referring physicians," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "That's a strong value proposition, but we do so much more than that. For health systems to best serve complex patient populations, capture greater revenue and become the health system of choice in their market areas, Central Logic's technology and strategic support provide a clear vantage point for visibility into every movement in and out of the system."

Dennis understands the value of that market evolution, especially given his deep knowledge of the inner workings of complex health systems, Franks explained. "We are looking forward to the role Barry will play in continuing to illuminate and strengthen the financial, operational and clinical ROI of Central Logic's solution for our health system clients by working with them closely to maximize the value of the technology."

Central Logic has a strong track record of serving as a trusted advisor to large, complex health systems focused on evolving their transfer processes beyond mere traffic management to a strategic advantage that drives top-line and bottom-line revenue growth, especially for their specialty centers of excellence. The company's software and operational support enable health systems to operate more efficiently and provide the right care at the right location without delay.

"Our evolving business model is breaking new ground in the healthcare market and will enable these organizations to better realize the full potential of their entire health system with best practices and processes that give actionable answers based on analytics, instead of just data," Dennis explained. "We provide the tools and insights health systems need to advance their operational, financial and clinical priorities."

Dennis comes to Central Logic from Bon Secours Mercy Health, where he was the Chief Operating Officer of Conduit Health Partners, LLC. During that time, he co-developed a concept for and operationalized the Mercy Health Access Center, AKA Conduit Health Partners, LLC, as a centralized "command center" providing transfer/admission, nurse triage and re-admission mitigation activities across 23 hospitals in eight regions within two states. Prior to that position, he served as Regional Director of Patient Navigation for PHI Air Medical. He also gained valuable experience in the challenges of patient transfers early in his career as CEO/Co-Founder of Navilife Health Solutions, Administrative Director of TriStar Transfer Center at TriStar Healthcare (HCA) and Administrative Director of Emergency Services at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

"My relationship with Central Logic began in 2009 while building the HCA TriStar Transfer Center and continued throughout my professional transitions to Bon Secours Mercy Health," Dennis said. "Working with both single and multi-hospital systems, I realized the incredible value of Central Logic's solution."

Dennis explains that one of the great challenges facing large health systems experiencing growth through acquisition and consolidation is the standardization of operations around patient access to care. In those scenarios, operational improvements need to be executed across the health system continuum to enhance the clinical health of the patients they serve, while also supporting the financial health of the organization.

"Central Logic solves those issues by creating a standardized single point of access offering visibility into all resources the health system has to offer, to ensure patients receive timely access to definitive care without delay," Dennis says. "I'm excited about the opportunity to leverage the expertise I've developed over the past 10 years in the transfer center space, with a goal of expanding strategic partnerships and value creation for Central Logic clients and potential clients."

A Tennessee native, Dennis earned his MBA in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership and an associate of science degree in nursing from Union University in Jackson, Tenn.

