Barry Didato Joins Rä Foods as President

News provided by

Rä Foods

20 Sep, 2023, 10:07 ET

Functional foods company brands include Wild About Sprouts, Wild About Bread, and Mixmi Frozen Yogurt.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rä Foods, a pioneer in food tech and functional foods, today announced that Barry Didato recently joined the company as its President, overseeing all company operations, spearheading strategic initiatives, and commercializing their intellectual property at scale.

Continue Reading
Barry Didado, President
Barry Didado, President
Wild About Sprouts, Alfalfa
Wild About Sprouts, Alfalfa
Wild About Sprouts
Wild About Sprouts

Didato's career spans over three decades, during which he held key executive and advisory positions in strategic planning, finance, operations, and business development in a range of companies and organizations.  His experiences span several industries, including food and beverage, ag tech, real estate, health and wellness, and family offices. Most recently, he served as the Vice President, Strategy of EatWell Investment Group (EWG.CN) a publicly traded plant-based foods investment company focused on agribusiness, foodtech, and CPG brands.  Didato received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a master's degree from Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

 "Barry's broad management and leadership experience in our industry and others is a great fit for our company at a time of significant growth of our product portfolio, production capacity, and rapidly expanding distribution footprint," said Jeff Sholl, co-founder of Ra Foods. "His personal dedication to healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle perfectly aligns with our company culture and purpose. With Barry's leadership, we're confident we'll expand our leadership position as a food pioneer while taking Rä Foods and the industry to the next level."

"Ra Foods co-founders Jeff Sholl and Sue Harlander have built a great team and a wonderfully differentiated intellectual property product portfolio that I am now privileged to lead," said Barry Didato, President of Rä Foods.  "These products have proven themselves in several key domestic markets and are now primed for expanded distribution – bringing more and more people in the United States and beyond their benefits tied to human longevity, convenience, and enjoyment."

About Rä Foods "Nourishing Innovation And People™"
Focusing on human health, wellness and longevity, Rä Foods brings great-tasting, highly functional foods to market through research, innovation and unrelenting vigilance. Our growing portfolio of brands can be found in thousands of retailers and restaurants throughout the US, and includes Wild About Sprouts, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt,  and Wild About Bread, all share a simple purpose: bringing to life more wholesome, healthy, restorative food options for all.  Learn more at rafoods.com

SOURCE Rä Foods

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.