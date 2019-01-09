Barry Ford Named President and CEO of Council for a Strong America

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Board Chairman of Council for a Strong America (CSA), Lieutenant General Norman R. Seip, U.S. Air Force (Retired) today announced that Barry Ford has been named CSA President and CEO. Ford has served in the role in an acting capacity since June 2018. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President following leadership positions with CSA's state offices.

"Barry Ford takes on this role after a rapid and impressive journey through the ranks of CSA during a period of pivotal transformation for our organization," said General Seip. "He has inspired our Board, our staff and our members with his expertise in public policy, advocacy, and communications, and by staying the course with a clear and powerful vision for CSA."

Ford has more than 30 years of professional experience as a government official, attorney, nonprofit executive, and political candidate. Prior to joining CSA, he was the Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy for the United States Tennis Association (USTA), where he led the Association's efforts to strengthen its relationships with public sector policymakers at every level of government and expand the availability of quality tennis programming and facilities throughout the nation.

Ford has also served for many years as a policy advocate for quality out-of-school programs. He is a board member of the Afterschool Alliance, and was Vice President for External Relations at The After-School Corporation (TASC), which is now ExpandED Schools. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to continue leading the enormously talented team at CSA," said Ford. "Day after day, I am repeatedly impressed by the commitment and passion CSA members show when they credibly tie our future national security, public safety, and economic strength to those public investments that prepare young people to succeed."

Council for a Strong America is a national, bipartisan nonprofit that unites five organizations comprised of law enforcement leaders, retired admirals and generals, business executives, pastors, and prominent coaches and athletes who promote solutions that ensure our next generation of Americans will be citizen-ready.

