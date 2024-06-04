Barry Hurewitz Joins ModuleQ Advisory Board

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleQ, the Unprompted AI™ company, announced that Barry Hurewitz has joined the company's Advisory Board. A financial industry veteran with over two decades of experience at UBS and Morgan Stanley, Hurewitz is respected for his visionary leadership and pioneering innovation in the investment research industry. Hurewitz and ModuleQ will collaborate on new methods for empowering high-leverage professionals with hyper-personalized insights that drive valuable business outcomes.

Hurewitz is recognized globally for advancing the state of the art in investment research and capital markets insights. Hurewitz founded UBS Evidence Lab and served as Group Managing Director, Global Head of Evidence Lab Innovations and Advanced Analytics Solutions at UBS. His prior roles included Global COO of Investment Research at UBS and Global COO of Investment Research at Morgan Stanley.

Barry Hurewitz said: "ModuleQ's Unprompted AI is unique because it works autonomously behind the scenes, using deep workflow context to surface the right information to the right person at the right time. In contrast to general-purpose AI, the ability to optimize ModuleQ's AI for role-specific jobs that drive professional productivity is a key differentiator."

David Brunner, PhD, Founder & CEO, ModuleQ said: "We are delighted to welcome Barry to our Advisory Board. Barry is among the world's leading experts in the 'insights supply chain' leading from data to insight, and from insight to action. Together we will advance the frontiers of AI-driven insights technology and help our customers win more."

About ModuleQ

ModuleQ gives professionals a competitive edge by delivering the right data at the right time, directly into their workflow. Founded by PhDs from Harvard and Carnegie Mellon, ModuleQ's Unprompted AI is powered by patented Personal Data Fusion® technology that creates a hyper-personalized professional profile. Unprompted AI automatically learns from each individual's collaboration patterns and workflow data to deliver only relevant information and insights proactively, meeting professionals where they already are. For details, visit http://moduleq.com.

SOURCE ModuleQ