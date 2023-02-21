Barry J. Knapp, M.D., and John P. Marshall, M.D., M.B.A., Elected to the ABEM Board of Directors

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected two new members: Barry J. Knapp, M.D., and John P. Marshall, M.D., M.B.A.

Dr. Knapp is Professor and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine (EM) at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in Norfolk, Virginia. As a senior partner with Emergency Physicians of Tidewater, his clinical practice is across seven community and academic emergency departments. Dr. Knapp is also Assistant Dean of Ultrasound Education at EVMS, where he integrated ultrasound education into the entire medical school curriculum, making it one of the first medical schools in the U.S. to do so. In addition, he is the former EVMS Program Director and founder of the Emergency Medicine Ultrasound fellowship. Dr. Knapp has volunteered with ABEM as an oral examiner since 2010 and a test question writer since 2017.

Dr. Marshall is Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he also practices clinically in both community and academic settings. Dr. Marshall is an Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan providing critical care transport. In his time at Maimonides, Dr. Marshall has expanded academic and educational offerings, including seven EM fellowship programs, a state-of-the art Simulation Center, and grown EMS services into the largest hospital-based, 911 participating ambulance service in New York City. Dr. Marshall is also an editor of the textbook, Critical Care Emergency Medicine. Dr. Marshall has volunteered with ABEM as an oral examiner since 2012 and as a test question writer since 2007.

About ABEM

Founded in 1976, the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) is an independent nonprofit that develops and administers Emergency Medicine certification examinations to physicians who have met all ABEM credentialing requirements. Once certified, ABEM-certified physicians must complete continuing education and assessment activities.

The ABEM mission is to uphold the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine. Over 44,000 emergency physicians are currently certified. ABEM is one of 24 Member Boards of the American Board of Medical Specialties.

