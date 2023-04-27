BARRY MANILOW ANNOUNCES MUSIC TEACHER AWARD TO COINCIDE WITH HIS NEW YORK CITY CONCERTS

'MANILOW' COMING TO RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL MAY 31ST – JUNE 4TH

Winner to Receive VIP Experience to Show Including Tickets and Back Stage Award Presentation with Barry Manilow

Tickets On Sale now at Ticketmaster.com

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music icon Barry Manilow announced today that his Manilow Music Project would once again award a deserving music teacher, this time in each of the five boroughs in his hometown of New York City City this summer. The Grammy®, Emmy®, and TONY Award® winner previously announced a 5-night concert series at Radio City Music Hall from May 31st to June 4th.

The winning teacher will receive a $5,000 cash award and another $10,000 in "Manilow Bucks" to purchase musical instruments for their school's music program.

At Radio City Music Hall May 31st – June 4th

"It is wonderful to identify schools and music teachers in my hometown of New York City that deserve this small token of my gratitude," said Manilow. "Many school music programs have either been terminated or their funds have been severely depleted. I always wanted to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools, especially in New York City, from which I benefited."

Radio City Music Hall assisted The Manilow Music Project in identifying candidates. During each concert, one top-vote recipient from a school representing their borough will be presented their award by Barry Manilow backstage at Radio City Music Hall. The nominees are as follows:

Brooklyn:

Jeffrey Ball, East Williamsburg Scholars Academy; Kristy Jung, Brooklyn Arts High School; Kelly Martin, Boys, and Girls High School; Melissa Morris, James Madison High School; Chris Ryan, George Westinghouse High School. The prize will be presented on May 31st.

Staten Island:

Laurie Damico, Tottenville High School; Robert Rams, Staten Island Technical High School; Mark Nigido, New Dorp High School. The prize will be presented on June 1st.

The Bronx:

Michael Santoro, Fordham High School for the Arts; Matthew Harrison, Harry S. Truman High School; Maria Taylor, Bronx Health Sciences High School; David West, Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

The prize will be presented on June 2nd.

Queens:

Terry Clarkson Farrell, The Baccalaureate School for Global Education; Katherine Stock, P721 - John F. Kennedy, Jr. School; Sara Shikowitz, Stephen A. Halsey 157. The prize will be presented on June 3rd.

Manhattan:

Paul Sandberg, School of the Future; Laurel Stinson, HSLA Manhattan; Jeremy Rothschild, Pace High School. The prize will be presented on June 4th.

The Manilow Music Project is pleased to open voting on April 26th at 9 AM Eastern to anyone who has ever been moved by the power of music to vote for their favorite music teacher, and voting will close on May 16th at 11:59 PM Eastern. The winners will be announced on May 22nd at 9 AM Eastern. The Manilow Music Project, to date, has given away over ten million dollars worth of funds and music instrument donations.

VOTING LINK: https://on.barrymanilow.com/trk/nyc

Barry Manilow's unparalleled career is made up of virtually every facet of music, including performing, composing, arranging, and producing. A 2002 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment. He has received a Grammy®, Emmy®, and a TONY Award® and has been nominated for an Academy Award®. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. He's had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits, and is ranked the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

