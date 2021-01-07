Barry P. Goldberg's Feature Article "Mastering Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Arbitrations" Hailed as the Definitive Practice Resource for California Personal Injury Attorneys

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry P. Goldberg is a top-rated personal injury attorney and is considered a foremost authority on California Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist law and arbitration procedure, with an office in Woodland Hills. Mr. Goldberg was recognized as a Super Lawyer for the 10th time and the distinction in the California Top 100 list.

Barry P. Goldberg's feature Article "Mastering Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Arbitrations" was published in the November 2020 issue of Advocate magazine and was immediately recognized as the essential source for California personal injury attorneys on this topic. The Article tackles the timely issues of initiating arbitration, conducting discovery, obtaining an enforceable award, and recovering allowable costs in UM/UIM arbitrations.

Advocate is the largest magazine in the United States for plaintiffs' trial attorneys. Advocate is owned by the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) and published for the benefit of plaintiffs' trial attorneys in Southern California. Advocate is a peer-reviewed legal publication, written and edited by leading plaintiffs' attorneys. 10,000+ copies are mailed monthly to plaintiffs' attorneys throughout all of Southern California, from Los Angeles and Orange counties to San Diego, Imperial, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern counties.

The Article is an update and extension of Mr. Goldberg's Article "The Strange Case of the UM/UIM Arbitration" published in 2011. Since that date, Mr. Goldberg has received regular inquiries from both new and experienced trial lawyers regarding difficult UM and UIM circumstances that regularly arise because the original UM Law and the relevant case fail to address issues encountered by personal injury practitioners. The plaintiff's bar has been requesting an update and extension of the original Article and "Mastering Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Arbitrations" is the direct result.

Barry P. Goldberg has been labeled "The UM Guru" by his fellow personal injury lawyers and comments like this are typical:

"Although I have been representing plaintiffs for over 30 years, I found your November 2020 Advocate Magazine article (Mastering . . . Arbitrations") to be an excellent summary, and learned a few things I did not know. Well done!" Kevin Meenan Owner - Lead Trial Lawyer - Law Firm Administrator at The Meenan Lariviere Law Firm.

Recently, Mr. Goldberg has made himself available for consulting and co-counsel on high value Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist cases.

