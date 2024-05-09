Barry Read Named Industrial + Logistics Senior Lead at HFA

Read, a licensed architect with over three decades of industry experience, joins the Industrial + Logistics senior leadership team based in HFA's Dallas-Fort Worth studio.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HFA Architects + Engineers has named Barry Read, AIA, Industrial + Logistics Senior Lead in the firm's DFW studio.

During his nearly 35 years as a licensed architect, Read has had the opportunity to work on various public and private sector projects, including working with the Department of Defense, the State Department, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Veterans Administration. His private sector experience includes projects in food service, retail, office, medical, maintenance facilities, distribution centers, and industrial buildings.

"With the rapid increase in demand for Logistics facilities, I hope to help grow our team, allowing us to support private and public sector clients. Additionally, by adding services to our offerings, we'll be able to provide our clients with a multifaceted and integrated partnership experience," said Read.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Read maintains a global understanding when working on projects, which puts him at an advantage in the Industrial + Logistics industry. He feels this background and his travels worldwide have allowed him to work seamlessly with people of various cultural backgrounds.

"Barry embodies the essence of leadership that puts people at the forefront. His dedication to serving our clients and being a dependable advisor is unparalleled. I eagerly anticipate the growth and development he will bring to our team and the Industrial + Logistics sector in his new role," said Marc Jennings, NCARB, Vice President at HFA.

Before his promotion to Senior Lead, Read spent the past six years helping to guide the success of HFA's DFW studio, as well as the growing Industrial + Logistics team. His dedication to the core values of HFA has led to his success while leading others, allowing them to realize the success of an integrated, multi-disciplinary team.

Read says, "Nearly six years at HFA have reinforced my values, which closely match the core values of HFA. Our firm offers our people limitless growth opportunities. I'm lucky to be part of an incredible team of talented architects and engineers that open the horizon to infinite growth."

As the Industrial + Logistics sector in the U.S. continues to evolve, so does the team's support of those clients at HFA. Read is ready and willing to take his past experiences and knowledge in both the sector and with leading people to help ensure successful growth for our client partners.

"With the lessons learned during the pandemic, we are seeing the desire to maintain an increased supply of products and materials within the continental U.S. This, along with the demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) within these facilities, has led to a dramatic increase in the need for such facilities. HFA is well positioned to take a larger role as a trusted and integrated partner with our clients to help develop even more of these facilities in the future," concludes Read.

