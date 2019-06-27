Barry Regar Selected as 2019 Top Palm Springs Life Top Personal Injury Lawyer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a selection process largely reliant on peer reviews and nominations, Attorney Barry Regar of Barry Regar APLC in Palm Springs has been named as a 2019 Top Personal Injury Lawyer by Palm Springs Life.

Palm Springs Life compiles a list of leading professionals throughout Palm Springs and in a variety of industries each year. Legal professionals are further sorted into practice areas, such as personal injury, criminal defense, and so forth. The publication sends nomination forms to known attorneys in Palm Springs and encourages them to forward the form to other legal professionals who would provide valuable input into the selection process.

When all of the nominations are collected, the information is sent to DataJoe. This research consulting firm validates all the votes and ballots to ensure no mistakes or double-counts are made. The final results are returned to Palm Springs Life, which announces the annual winners.

Palm Springs Life has stated it conducts this annual selection of the "best" in Palm Springs to help its readers and locals. Choosing an attorney to help solve a legal crisis can be stressful. However, finding an attorney listed among the 2019 Top Personal Injury Lawyers immediately shows a potential client that they have found a trustworthy legal professional.

Inquiring parties can learn more about Palm Springs Life and the 2019 Top Personal Injury Lawyers selections by visiting https://www.palmspringslife.com/top-lawyers-2019/. More information about Attorney Barry Regar and his personal injury practice in Palm Springs can be found by visiting https://www.barryregarlaw.com/.

