Barry Silverstein and David Velasquez Named to Newly Formed Strategic Advisory Board, Myrias Optics

AMHERST, Mass., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrias Optics, a world leader in wafer-level metaoptics and diffractive optical technologies, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of Barry Silverstein and David "Dave" Velasquez as its inaugural members.

Barry Silverstein Dave Velasquez

The Strategic Advisory Board will advise Myrias' leadership team as the company advances the commercialization and scale-up of its proprietary all-inorganic nanoimprint manufacturing platform. Its initial focus will include technology and product roadmaps, strategic customer engagement, manufacturing scale-up, capital allocation, and market expansion across augmented reality, consumer electronics, semiconductor, aerospace and defense, advanced imaging, and other high-growth optical markets.

"The formation of our Strategic Advisory Board is an important step in Myrias' evolution from a breakthrough technology company into a trusted commercial partner ready to support our customers as they start to scale," said John Fijol, Chief Executive Officer of Myrias Optics. "Barry and Dave bring exceptional and highly complementary experience. Barry has helped define the future of AR display and optical systems, while Dave has repeatedly converted complex, capital-intensive technologies into large, profitable global businesses. Their guidance will strengthen our ability to align innovation with customer needs, accelerate qualification, and build the partnerships required for high-volume adoption."

Barry Silverstein

Barry Silverstein is a recognized leader in augmented reality (AR), display technology, and advanced optical systems. In 2026, he joined the University of Rochester faculty as Director of the Center for Extended Reality after serving as Senior Director and Chief Technology Officer of Optics and Display at Meta's Reality Labs.

During seven years leading optics and display research at Meta, Silverstein focused on creating smaller, lighter, and more efficient visual imaging systems. His work included microLED, liquid crystal on silicon, silicon carbide, and laser-scanning display engines; lightweight, high-refractive-index materials; and waveguide architectures based on volume holography, polarization volume holograms, and surface-relief gratings. Across Meta, IMAX, and Kodak, his career has spanned the research, development, and commercialization of optical systems, laser projection, sensing, imaging and printing, space imaging, and optical recording.

Silverstein received a 2024 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Scientific and Engineering Award for contributions to the design and development of the IMAX Prismless Laser Projector. He is named on 100 awarded U.S. patents and has led multiple successful patent and technology licensing programs.

"Myrias has developed a differentiated platform with the potential to address some of the most important optical performance, manufacturability, and cost challenges facing next-generation AR and imaging systems," said Silverstein. "I look forward to helping the team connect its materials and process advantages to the system-level requirements that will drive commercial adoption."

David "Dave" Velasquez

Velasquez is a board director, strategic advisor, and technology commercialization executive with 25 years of experience helping industrial and technology companies translate breakthrough engineering into scaled, profitable global businesses. His work spans semiconductors, photonics, advanced materials and packaging, and aerospace and defense, and he is particularly focused on portfolio strategy for capital-intensive technology businesses; where to place bets, how to structure customer partnerships that share risk, and how to align technology roadmaps with commercial execution. Since 2025, he has led Horizon Delta LLC, an independent advisory practice serving CEOs, boards, and investors.

Velasquez spent 25 years at Corning Incorporated, culminating in Corporate Vice President and General Manager roles leading the $1.2 billion Gorilla Glass and Augmented Reality division and the $600 million Advanced Optics division. His record includes leading global manufacturing networks, securing more than $200 million in customer co-investments for capacity expansion, structuring long-term supply and intellectual property agreements, and aligning multi-year technology roadmaps with Tier 1 customers in semiconductors, consumer electronics, and defense. He has served on the boards of Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies, Mosaic Microsystems, and Menlo Microsystems.

Velasquez began his career as a U.S. Army officer and AH-64 Apache helicopter officer. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Systems Engineering, with honors, from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"Myrias has built a differentiated optics platform at exactly the moment the market needs one," said Velasquez. "The work ahead is picking the right customer partnerships, structuring them so risk and reward are shared, and building the manufacturing scale-up path that turns technical leadership into durable market position. That is the work I am here to help with."

About Myrias Optics

Myrias Optics focuses on metaoptics, diffractive optics, and AR waveguides, delivering wafer-level optical solutions that integrate advanced nanostructures with cost-efficient, high-throughput manufacturing. The company's proprietary all-inorganic nanoimprinting technology enables precision optical components with industry-leading material performance, strong yield characteristics, and a clear path to production-scale deployment.

For more information: https://myriasoptics.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Myrias Optics