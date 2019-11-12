Barry Slatt Mortgage Announces New Senior Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Goss has joined Barry Slatt Mortgage as Senior Vice President in the firm's San Diego office. Goss specializes in the placement of debt and the procurement of equity for commercial real estate projects nationwide. Recent notable transactions have included: 41 West, Leucadia Lofts, Ocean Condo, Springhill Suites/Residence Inn Valencia, Comfort / HIX Mira Mesa.

Mr. Goss comes to Barry Slatt Mortgage with over 30 years of experience in the loan production business, most recently as Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield in their San Diego office where he spent the previous 12 years. Prior to this, he worked for 7 years as a Senior Vice President at Burnham Real Estate. The Southern Methodist University graduate has successfully arranged over $7 billion dollars in debt and structured finance transactions.

"Our San Diego office is gaining a valuable veteran presence with the addition of Gary Goss. We have worked on many loans with Gary for our correspondent lenders and he will be a transformative addition to our growing San Diego presence." said Barry Slatt Mortgage CEO Daniel Friedeberg.

