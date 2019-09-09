Barry Slatt Mortgage Funds $113 Million Loan on a Class A Office Building in Northern California
Sep 09, 2019, 16:46 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Slatt Mortgage Company CEO, Daniel Friedeberg, along with Vice President, Sarah Bernhisel, Vice President, Andrew Macleod, and Analyst, Jason Wang recently closed a $113 million permanent loan on an office property located in Emeryville, California. The property was financed with an aggressive long term, interest-only, fixed-rate loan.
The subject property is a newly constructed 267,926 square foot, Class A, multi-tenant, life science property.
The loan was placed as a participation between two of Barry Slatt Mortgage Company's correspondent insurance company lenders. These lenders and Barry Slatt Mortgage Company were chosen because of their aggressive loan terms and relationship with the borrower. Barry Slatt Mortgage Company will be servicing this loan as part of their $4.2 billion servicing portfolio.
About Barry Slatt Mortgage:
Barry Slatt Mortgage is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 47 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs.
