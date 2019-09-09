Barry Slatt Mortgage Funds $113 Million Loan on a Class A Office Building in Northern California

The loan was placed as a participation between two of Barry Slatt Mortgage Company's correspondent insurance company lenders. These lenders and Barry Slatt Mortgage Company were chosen because of their aggressive loan terms and relationship with the borrower. Barry Slatt Mortgage Company will be servicing this loan as part of their $4.2 billion servicing portfolio.

About Barry Slatt Mortgage:

Barry Slatt Mortgage is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 47 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs.

Slatt.com

SOURCE Barry Slatt Mortgage

Related Links

http://www.slatt.com

