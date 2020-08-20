Barry Sorrels Earns Best Lawyers in America Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas white-collar and criminal defense attorney Barry Sorrels has earned national recognition for his work as a trial lawyer with selection to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

With a distinguished reputation for representing clients in high-profile criminal matters at the state and federal levels, Mr. Sorrels has earned this distinction from peers for his work in both white-collar and general criminal defense each year since 1999.

"I am thrilled to be among my esteemed colleagues again this year in The Best Lawyers in America," said Mr. Sorrels. "I had a challenging caseload last year assisting clients in federal cases across the country, and I am grateful to celebrate those successes with this honor."

With a background as a former high-level Dallas County prosecutor, Mr. Sorrels is Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. High-profile clients, including elected officials, business executives, professional athletes, doctors and other medical professionals, seek his representation to defend against fraud, corruption and other white-collar offenses. Last year, he was active in federal cases in California, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.

Mr. Sorrels also frequently shares his criminal defense expertise with national news outlets, such as CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, TruTV and Dallas television news stations. In addition, as the former president of the Dallas Bar Association and the Patrick E. Higginbotham Inn of Court, he strives to advance the legal profession.

The Best Lawyers in America is the profession's oldest U.S. peer-review guide and among the most respected. Selection is based on confidential evaluations by attorneys in the same practice area and from the same geographic region. For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

Barry Sorrels is a longtime Dallas criminal defense attorney with a reputation for achieving success on behalf of his clients. To learn more about his work, please visit Barry Sorrels, P.C.

