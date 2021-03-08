Barry Sternlicht's Award-Winning Treehouse Hotel To Open First U.S. Location In Brickell, Miami In 2023

MIAMI, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group led by Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, today announced that it will open its award-winning Treehouse Hotel in Miami, the brand's first U.S. location, in 2023. Treehouse Hotels debuted in London in 2019.

Treehouse Hotels are about freedom and fun—the wondrous, childhood feeling of climbing into a treehouse and making up your own rules. Designed to appeal to the child in all of us, Treehouse Brickell will be imaginative and nostalgic—inspired by simple joys. Urban yet earthy. Responsible and caring. Dreamed as a space where travelers can converge to share ideas, stories, and connect with the local community. Designed in collaboration with Rockwell Group and SHoP Architects, Treehouse Brickell rises from a beautifully landscaped park, providing guests expansive views of the Miami skyline.

"Downtown Miami, Brickell is the perfect place for a Treehouse. Like its London counterpart, Treehouse Brickell will be as much a destination for travelers as a local hangout, and will introduce a new kind of thoughtful, fun and imaginative hospitality experience to the area," said Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

Sustainability

True to the mission of its sister brand 1 Hotels, Treehouse Hotels is rooted in sustainability. By implementing a wide range of energy, water, and environmental design strategies, Treehouse minimizes the hotel's environmental impact. Features like rainwater harvesting and reuse, low-carbon energy materials, electric-car-recharging stations, and bike parking provide a pathway to a lower carbon footprint.

The Details

Crafted by the ideas that inspire fun seekers and the young at heart, Treehouse Brickell is infused with a sense of playfulness and personality of place. The 62-story hotel has 191 rooms and is filled with repurposed materials and found objects, like reclaimed flooring, wood beams and warm, mismatched lighting, making for a homey, witty, sunny, and fun atmosphere. Inspired by deep ties to the Miami River, the interiors feel much like a welcoming boathouse.

Dining, Stargazing, Drinks and a Dip

The hotel will have two rooftop pools boasting views of the beautiful Miami skyline, with several bar and snack options. The main dining area offers a casual, indoor/outdoor experience with a designated terrace and private bar. The restaurant will be bright and festive, with glowing lanterns, a custom mural, rocking chairs, and Cuban-tiled floors.

Outdoor Events

Treehouse Brickell's 25th floor event space features sweeping views, dramatic ceiling heights and expansive outdoor spaces, with lush vegetation throughout. A wood frame structure with exposed ceilings defines the space, adaptable to a variety of different-size groups.

"We are proud to partner with industry trailblazer Barry Sternlicht to create a Treehouse at 1 Southside Park," said Michael Stern, Founder and CEO of JDS Development Group. "Barry continually raises the bar for exceptional experiences in hospitality, and our location at 1 Southside Park will provide the perfect environment to welcome Treehouse to Brickell, Miami, and celebrate the hotel's first U.S. location."

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach, Manhattan, Brooklyn, West Hollywood and Haitang Bay with projects under development in San Francisco, Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Toronto and Melbourne. SH Hotels & Resorts also operates Treehouse Hotel, a sister to the 1 Hotels brand, and Baccarat Hotels Resorts, a luxury brand that debuted its flagship property in March 2015 in New York, with projects under development in Doha and Bordeaux. SH Hotels & Resorts properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and forward-thinking hotel brands in the world—a brand, a cause, and a platform for change.

About JDS Development Group

JDS Development Group is a team of innovators and builders pioneering progressive new forms of large-scale urban development that challenge the status quo of the real estate industry. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York, JDS is a national firm focused on acquisition, development, and construction, recognized for its architecturally significant mixed-use projects that respond to each community and push the boundaries of engineering and design. JDS projects include 111 West 57th Street, American Copper Buildings, 9 DeKalb, Walker Tower, Monad Terrace and other award-winning collaborations with the world's top architects and designers. jdsdevelopment.com @jdsdevelopmentgroup

About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 250-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants, hotels, cultural and educational institutions, airport terminals, to festivals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets. Projects include 1 Hotel Toronto; Nobu hotels and restaurants worldwide; W Hotels worldwide; The Perelman, a new arts center in New York (Restaurant and Lobby Interior Architect); the Smithsonian FUTURES exhibition; and Hopkins Student Center for John Hopkins University (Baltimore). David Rockwell's newest book, DRAMA, will be published by Phaidon in the Spring. Honors and recognition include the 2016 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; the AIANY President's Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award.

About SHoP Architects

SHoP Architects is a New York-based design and planning firm with major projects completed or underway on five continents. SHoP sets itself apart from its peers with a high-performance approach to architecture that forefronts the activation of dynamic public spaces, the use of technology to imaginatively reinterpret authentic building materials, a results-driven approach to sustainability and an emphasis on the research and deployment of next-generation methods of project delivery. Notable SHoP projects include Brooklyn's Barclays Center arena, the new Uber Headquarters in San Francisco, the recently opened Collins Arch complex in Melbourne, Fulbright University Vietnam, Codrico Tower Rotterdam, multiple diplomatic facilities for the U.S. Department of State, the award-winning Midtown Center in Washington, D.C., and the peerless residential tower now nearing completion at 111 West 57th Street in Manhattan. The diverse and trend-setting work of the firm has been widely celebrated with a variety of honors, among them the Design Miami Visionary Award, the National Academy Distinguished Achievement Award and the Smithsonian Institute's National Design Award for Architecture. In 2014 Fast Company named SHoP the most innovative architecture firm in the world.

About James Corner Field Operations

James Corner Field Operations is a leading-edge landscape architecture and urban design practice with offices in New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia. The practice is renowned for strong contemporary design across a variety of project types and scales, from large urban districts and complex post-industrial sites, to small well-crafted, detailed design projects. In all of the work, there is a deep commitment to the design of a vibrant and dynamic public realm that integrates ecology, program and people. Major projects in the portfolio include the design of the High Line in New York City; Tongva Park and Ken Genser Square in Santa Monica; Chicago's newly redesigned Navy Pier and Polk Bros. Park; Domino Park in Brooklyn; Cleveland's Public Square; The Underline in Miami; Seattle's Central Waterfront; Miami Beach's Lincoln Road; New York's Cornell Tech Campus in Roosevelt Island and Freshkills Park in Staten Island; Newark's Riverfront Park, the Presidio Master Plan and Tunnel Tops and Rebuild by Design's Bay Area Challenge in San Francisco; London's South Park Plaza at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park; Memphis' Shelby Farms Park; Shanghai's Taopu Central Park; and Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui Waterfront.

