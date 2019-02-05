Barry University Announces 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry University has announced the seven alumni who will be honored for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society at the Distinguished Alumni Awards on Feb. 15, 2019 at the Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Center for the Performing Arts at Barry University.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards honor members of the Barry community who exemplify the University's Mission and Core Commitments, which include: Knowledge and Truth; Inclusive Community; Social Justice; and Collaborative Service. Barry University alumni come from diverse backgrounds and work in a variety of sectors, including education, law enforcement, health care and the wine industry.

The Distinguished Alumni award is the highest honor bestowed upon Barry alumni by the president of the University. Less than 100 alumni have received this honor.

The 2019 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award are:

Fanny Saadi Clonch , BA '88 Teacher, Chicago Public Schools

Cynthia Connolly , PhD '71President, Monticello Vineyards & Winery Inc.

Larry Juriga , BS '93Chief of Police, City of North Miami

Mark Kilpatrick , BFA '11Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, Urban FT ( North America ) LLC

Lisa Bardil Moscaritolo, EdS '98, PhD '99Associate Vice President & Dean of Students, Pace University

Patricia Rosello , BSN '82, MSN '89Chief Executive Officer, Baptist Hospital of Miami

Rae Weiss Wruble , RN, BPS '86, MBA '89Clinical Genetics Nurse, Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida

The VIP reception starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 per person. The Awards Ceremony, starting at 7 p.m., is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, please contact alumni@mail.barry.edu or call 1-877-899-ALUM. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

About Barry University

Founded in 1940 by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Barry University offers more than 100 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. Based in Miami, the university is composed of two colleges and six schools in the areas of Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, Law, Nursing and Health Sciences, Podiatry, Professional and Career Education (PACE), and Social Work. The University enrolls approximately 7,500 students from nearly all 50 states and 80 countries and has more than 65,000 alumni worldwide.

