Barry University Announces Recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barry University Alumni Association today announced the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor granted to graduates who lead in their respective fields and simultaneously transform the community through their service.
This year's recipients are highly accomplished in the fields of health care, education, law, and business and embody the Barry University Core Commitments to the lifelong pursuit of knowledge and truth, promoting inclusive community, advancing social justice, and collaborative service.
The selection committee reviewed the nominations of incredible Barry University alumni and is proud to announce the following honorees:
Inclusive Community Award
Inaki G. Bent, DO, MBA, MS '05 Attending Physician, Corrections Health Services (CHS) of Jackson Health System
Collaborative Service Award
Lisa Bisogno, PhD '12 Associate Dean, College of Education, Northeastern State University
Social Justice Award
Lenora M. Easter, JD '07 Criminal Defense Attorney, The Bronx Defenders
Knowledge and Truth Award
Avon D. King, BS '05, MBA First Vice President & Complex Business Service Officer, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Faculty & Staff Alumni Award
Eileen Egan-Hineline, BS '80, MS '99, RN-BC , Director of Student Health Services, Barry University
The award ceremony will take place during Alumni Homecoming Weekend on Barry University's Main Campus in Miami Shores on November 12, 2021 at 8:30am. The event is open to the public. Register at: https://alumni.barry.edu/e/distinguished-alumni-awards/
