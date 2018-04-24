Barry University now offering fully online accelerated master's degrees for working adults

Available Online Master's Degree Programs:

Master of Science in Educational Leadership with Florida Certification Online

This degree will provide the knowledge and skills needed to become a highly accomplished professional leader in Florida public school districts — as well as charter, private, or parochial school settings. This 100 percent online program is designed for Florida-certified teachers seeking to obtain Level I certification in Florida. Coursework can be completed online in as few as 12 months.

Master of Science in Educational Leadership Online

This degree is designed for educators who want to pursue leadership opportunities both in-state and out-of-state in private, charter, or parochial schools. This 100 percent online program will give students the knowledge and administrative skill sets needed to become a professional leader in the field of education. Coursework can be completed online in as few as 12 months.

Master of Science in Exceptional Student Education Online

The degree is designed for working professionals — with or without teaching experience — who want to work with K-12 children and youth with mild disabilities, both academic and behavioral, inside or outside of public schools. Coursework can be completed online in as few as 18 months.

Master of Science in Public Administration Online

This degree instills in students a commitment to ethical public service, as well as the organizational, administrative and analysis skills needed to generate solutions to human, social, economic, and environmental problems. In this 100 percent online program, students will learn the principles of financial management, human resource administration and administrative law. Coursework can be completed online in as few as 36 months.

Master of Business Administration Online

This AACSB-accredited program emphasizes business management essentials, including finance, accounting and economics, while also including core courses that pair a strategic and ethical worldview that is socially responsible and environmentally sustainable. Coursework can be completed 100 percent online in as few as 12 months.

Master of Business Administration in Management Online

This AACSB-accredited program prepares students to transition into a broad range of upper-level management roles. The comprehensive 100 percent online program is designed to provide a global business perspective and the tools for problem-solving using best practices and contemporary business methodologies. Coursework can be completed online in as few as 12 months.

Master of Business Administration in Marketing Online

This AACSB-accredited program provides marketing science skills for strategy formulation and implementation aimed at achieving corporate marketing goals in international business, while developing a global, entrepreneurial and socially responsible business perspective. Coursework can be completed online in as few as 12 months.

For more information about the online graduate degree programs being offered by Barry University, visit: https://online.barry.edu/

About Barry University

Founded in 1940 by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Barry University offers more than 100 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. Based in Miami, Fla., the University is composed of two colleges and six schools in the areas of Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, Law, Nursing and Health Sciences, Podiatry, Professional and Career Education (PACE), and Social Work. The University enrolls approximately 7,500 students from nearly all 50 states and 80 countries and has more than 65,000 alumni worldwide.

