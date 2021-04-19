Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine Adopts Hippo Virtual Care™ Platform for Virtual Medical Education, Remote Proctoring

"The Hippo technology will enable us to bring streaming doctor-patient visits to our classrooms, for real-time clinical experience for our first-year students," says Barry University Podiatric School of Medicine Interim Dean, Dr. Robert Snyder. "Beyond further elevating the cutting-edge educational experience of our students, we anticipate utilizing it on medical mission trips, connecting underserved communities with our world-class providers."

Using Hippo's Virtual Medical Education solution, Barry University faculty will wear HVC hands free, voice-activated headsets during medical training, examinations, diagnostic procedures, treatments, and medical device demonstrations. The HVC platform's high-definition video and voice-activated interface enables medical educators and physicians to use the devices to communicate in real-time with medical students who are viewing remotely — providing students a "through the eyes of the clinician" perspective. The HVC platform and wearable devices combine the benefits of in-person learning with the safety and opportunities of virtual education and remote care.

In addition to education, Barry University will be using the HVC platform to assess students through remote proctoring , allowing educators to evaluate skills in real time. The ability to record procedures through the HVC "store-and-forward" function enables students and faculty to review and discuss clinical practice after a training or procedure and keep an historical record of progress.

The Hippo HVC platform is interoperable and HIPAA and GDPR compliant, connecting enterprise systems, databases, IoT devices, wearables and technologies together to bridge the gap between physical care and virtual care.

HVC is implemented by some of the most prominent nursing schools, medical schools, and universities globally. In total, an aggregate of more than 200,000 students have leveraged Hippos' technologies for virtual education.

"We are extremely grateful for our partnership with such a forward-thinking and innovative university, and look forward to not only serving the greater Miami area, but expanding our global reach through Barry's international programs," said Brian Hamilton, President and Co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc. "Barry's deployment of the HVC platform has taught us how to maximize our relationships in the education sector, and it has further solidified our strategy for incorporating our partners into the Hippo HIVE community."

In October 2020, the company launched the Hippo HIVE , a knowledge forum and meeting place for members to distribute virtual care information through white papers, blogs, interviews, articles, and research. Developed to be an education epicenter, Hippo invites its university partners to contribute to the HIVE with the goal of democratizing healthcare and education by making access affordable and available to all.

For more information on Hippo Technologies, Inc., please visit www.myhippo.life

About Hippo Technologies, Inc.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., is a global virtual care company servicing the healthcare and medical education industries. The Hippo Virtual CareTM platform includes a hands-free, voice-activated, head-worn tablet and HIPAA/GDPR compliant software allowing clinicians to communicate and video conference in real time with remote colleagues and students, search medical records, and automatically access files and imaging during patient examinations, procedures, consultations and rounding. Hippo delivers a unique "through the eyes of the clinician" experience with all the safety and convenience of remote care. For more information, please visit https://myhippo.life/contact/ .

Follow Hippo Technologies, Inc., on LinkedIn and Twitter, and in Latin America visit Hippo HIVE on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. https://hippohive.org/es/

About Barry University

Barry University is located in Miami Shores, Florida, and is a private, Catholic institution with a history of academic excellence in the Dominican tradition. Founded in 1940, the University enrolls approximately 7,500 students across undergraduate and graduate programs. The School of Podiatric Medicine was founded in 1985 with the purpose of graduating competent podiatric physicians qualified to enter post-graduate training. This is accomplished by excellence in podiatric medical education, fostering life-long learning, expressing a commitment to social justice by serving the local and global community through patient care, and encouraging research and innovation that promotes the common good.

For additional information about Barry University, visit our website at www.barry.edu. To learn more about the School of Podiatric Medicine, visit www.barry.edu/podiatry.

Follow Barry University on LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE Hippo Technologies

Related Links

http://www.myhippo.life

