Barry Vislocky Appointed AmeriNat® Director of Default Management

DOWNEY, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriNat, an industry-leading servicer of affordable housing and economic development loans with over 45 years of experience, today announced the hiring of Barry Vislocky as Director of Default Management, based in its Downey, CA office.

Barry Vislocky, Director of Default Management

Barry has more than 23 years of industry experience. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Collections with NuVision Federal Credit Union in Huntington Beach, CA, and earlier in his career held positions with Gila (division of Navient), United Heritage Credit Union and Public Employees Credit Union. He holds an Associate Degree in Business Administration Management from Clinton College in Plattsburgh, NY.

According to Adrienne Thorson, CEO of AmeriNat, Barry's extensive experience coaching and leading teams to exceed performance goals will add further support to AmeriNat's clients in the economic development, affordable housing, and commercial arenas. Thorson added that "as a client-centric organization, all actions center around client success. Barry hit the ground running to make sure borrowers were responded to quickly and professionally during an uncertain time of COVID-19."

Mike Torres, COO of AmeriNat, added "AmeriNat has a long history partnering with governments, financial institutions, private investors and non-profit entities including Habitat for Humanity. Barry's skill set will add to the already established expertise AmeriNat has provided its clients for over 45 years."

About AmeriNat

AmeriNat is an industry leader in servicing loan portfolios owned or originated by government, quasi-government, financial institutions, private investors and non-profit entities nationwide. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat offers a broad range of services to its public and private sector clients including consulting, underwriting, compliance monitoring, servicing and asset management services. AmeriNat manages approximately $12 billion in loans and related deposits for over 300 clients, and is a registered/licensed loan servicer in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in addition to being approved by HUD and Fannie Mae.

Contact: Adrienne Thorson, Chairwoman and CEO

(866) 779-5545

[email protected]

SOURCE AmeriNat